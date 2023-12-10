Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

No Thoughts, Just Kendrick Lamar in a Sublime Wales Bonner 'Fit

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

"N*ggas know that I'm best-dressed, too high-profile to access. I ain't even gotta fact check, all I'm wearin' is Wales Bonner," Kendrick Lamar rapped on "The Hillbillies" track with Baby Keem. Lamar is indeed in his best-dressed era, and the stylish run just keeps getting better, with help from, well, Wales Bonner.

His latest moment naturally is courtesy of the "all [he's] wearin'" brand, Wales Bonner who outfitted Lamar for his performance at the Rwanda's Move Afrika festival. Let's dive into the look, shall we?

For his outfit styled by Taylor McNeill, Kendrick wore a black suit featuring a blazer and trousers hand-embroidered with beads and shells. The look was accessorized with the Wales Bonner's Story necklace and Compass broch, which consists of "hand-painted Ghanian beads, freshwater pearls, and rutilated quartz crystal," according to Wales Bonner.

Whether Chanel pearls or Wales Bonner's, Lamar continues to pull off the gemstones with ease. Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but pearls are Lamar's stylish BFF.

Lamar completed the look with a custom Los Angeles Dodgers x pgLang hat by K'tsobe, boasting similar embellishments for a perfect pairing with his suit.

While Lamar opted for classic black dress shoes for his look, his dancers wore adidas sneakers during the Rwanda performance. It's only right in the presence of the Three-Stripe's fan-favorite collaborator.

Lamar later headed to South Africa for the Hey Neighbour festival, where he put on a more casual albeit solid 'fit: a loose jacket and cut-off trousers (assumably another Willy Chavarria moment) finished off with a crisp pair of Nike Cortez sneakers.

Lamar certainly looks good in his latest wears. But I also appreciate the musician sharing the spotlight with fashionable names like Martine Rose, Wales Bonner, and Willy Chavarria, all bubbling designers worthy of praise in their own respective rights.

As we close out the stylish year in Kendrick Lamar outfits, I can't help but wonder what 2024 will bring us if Lamar keeps up his best-dressing habits. To be honest, I think a Bottega Veneta moment would do the trick.

