Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Wales Bonner's Next Great adidas Sneaker Is a Lush Suede Stepper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The love between adidas and Wales Bonner is quite mutual. The London-based eponymous brand loves making adidas shoes, as much as adidas loves making Wales Bonner shoes.

After several Wales-flavored general releases, Wales Bonner and adidas are back with a new collaboration that's not only Samba-free but also includes their first high-top sneaker together.

Shop adidas Superstars

For years, the collaboration has blessed us with low-top adidas models, spun with reptilian skins and even silver chromed-out looks. For the Spring/Summer 2025 season, however, the two minds offer up a collaborative Superstar Hi.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The high-top Superstar sneaker comes wrapped in this super smooth suede (also likely very high-quality), rendered in brown and grey shades.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a very minimal take on the Superstar Hi, which is usually called the Pro Model. The Three Stripes are simply holes on the side instead of the normal leather strips. Branding moments shine in gold but are still relatively quiet. And, of course, the iconic shell toe is present on this collaborative pair.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The Wales Bonner x adidas Superstar Hi sneaker is part of a wider collection, which also includes a woven Adilette slide and the Karintha Lo model. We initially thought the Karintha was a new kind of Samba, but it turns out this sparkly sequined sneaker is a fresh, flat-soled model.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

After appearing on the runways earlier this year, the latest Wales Bonner x adidas collection is expected to drop at adidas and retailers like Highsnobiety Shop during the warmer season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With these official images in view, maybe we'll catch these luxe steppers, the suede Superstars included, very soon.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

SHOP ADIDAS HERE

Shop All adidas
adidasZponge
$101.50
$145.00
Available in:
36 2/337 1/338 2/341 1/342 2/346
adidasadicolor Firebird Oversized Track Pants
$100.00
Available in:
XSSML
adidas x BAPESSTR V BAPE Blue/Cloud White/White
$175.00
Available in:
43 1/3
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • After Perfecting The Samba, Wales Bonner Created Her Own Super-Flat adidas
  • Holy Cow! What’s With All These Hairy adidas Sneakers?
  • Soul Rebel: Bob Marley's Underrated Fashion Style
  • adidas' Luxe, Croc-Textured Superstar Has Wales Bonner Energy
  • adidas' Next Big (& Flat) Sneaker May Already Be Here
What To Read Next
  • Wales Bonner's Next Great adidas Sneaker Is a Lush Suede Stepper
  • Nike’s Techy Retro Runner, Made Perfectly Pastel
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
  • Just an Idea From Paris, Brought to Tokyo by Sarah Andelman
  • BREAKING NEWS: Highsnobiety Has Been Hacked! (No, Seriously)
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now