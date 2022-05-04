Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kering's Investment in Lab-Grown Leather Could Quash the Real vs. Faux Debate

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Kering — the luxury conglomerate that owns some of fashion's hottest brands — is a major player in the global leather goods industry. So when news broke that the company invested in VitroLabs, a startup developing lab-grown leather, we luxury-heads at Highsnobiety were left wondering: huh???

According to Business of Fashion, Kering is one of several parties — including Leonardo DiCaprio and Danish fashion company Bestseller — that invested in VitroLabs as part of a $46 million Series A funding round.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The move comes as Kering continues to build sustainability into its strategy. In 2020, the company released its first sustainability progress report. By 2050, the company aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In 2021, Kering announced its decision to go fur-free, an effort to address the ethics and environmental impact of fur farms. And last March, the luxury giant acquired a five percent stake in Vestiaire Collective, the fashion resale platform that promotes circular consumption.

By investing in VitroLab, Kering furthers its commitment eco-conscious initiatives. But is lab-grown leather a product customers will actually buy?

VitroLabs' website suggests yes. Its leather is generated from cells taken from a living cow via biopsy (a harmless and virtually painless procedure, in case you were wondering). In a "specialized bioreactor," those sampled cells then grow into animal hide in just a few weeks.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

VitroLabs presents an appealing alternative to "vegan" leathers, often made from plastics (not the most eco-friendly material, considering how long it takes to biodegrade) prone to cracking. With lab-grown leather, you get genuine leather and all its benefits, durability and suppleness included, without slaughtering a cow or waiting for it to die.

It's unclear whether Kering plans to incorporate lab-grown leather into its production processes, or when VitroLabs would scale large enough to work with, say, Gucci on a Jackie bag, or with Balenciaga on a Le Cagole. Still, lab-grown luxury is an exciting prospect.

With VitroLabs in the picture, the real vs. faux debate might finally be quashed — why settle for fake when you can get the real thing, cruelty-free?

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • No One Does Leather Vans Like… Vans
  • $8,800 Flowers Bloom In Bottega Veneta's Leather Garden
  • Nike's Super Normal Sneaker Looks Super Good in Light Leather
  • Nike's Most Approachable Sneaker Is Delicious in Mocha-Flavored Leather
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now