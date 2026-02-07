Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New Balance's Super Slim Hiking Shoe Isn't Scared to Get a Lil Weird with It

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
New Balance's signature dad shoe steez is taking an interestingly aquatic form these days, which fits right in with the general weird-forward vibe permeating the current footwear ether.

The New Balance MT10T is a mocha-toned mix between a suede flat sneaker and a slim-footed water shoe.

In "Pumpernickel and Black Coffee," this wears a soft suede upper with breathable mesh paneling throughout. The foot-hugging silhouette, low collar, and drawstring closure resemble the slim builds associated with water shoes, of which New Balance is well-versed.

But if the suede upper wasn't indication enough, this shoe wasn't made for the pool, the beach, or anything of the sort. Might have to hit up Aimé Leon Dore for that one.

In fact, the MT10 was designed for the trails, and its barefoot-style construction and Vibram outsole made it quite the gem for hiking. It’s slim and trim in all the right places.

The MT10T, which debuted as part of New Balance's Tokyo Design Collective imprint, is even slimmer.

These slim-sole happenings are not new to New Balance's bevy of elderly sneakers, but skinny shoes are not quite synonymous with New Balance's beefy old dad shoes. Like, this clearly is no 1906. But there is one connective thread that bridges the gap between all of these shoes, no matter the shape. 

What is that thoroughline? Wackiness. Weird shoes that either mix two opposing silhouettes or blend luxe detailing with rugged builds are the lifeblood of the modern New Balance era.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
