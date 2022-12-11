Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kid Cudi’s Fleece Flex Is Courtesy of AMBUSH

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Kid Cudi rarely ceases to amaze us with his fashion choices. From vibrant hairstyles to wild 'fit battles with Jaden Smith, it's hardly a dull moment for the musician's wardrobe. And his latest ensemble is no exception — meaning, it ain't boring.

While hitting up Hailee Steinfeld's birthday party in Los Angeles, Cudi sported a patterned fleece teddy sweatshirt and matching trousers, courtesy of AMBUSH (the large, black AMBUSH-branded pocket gave it away).

For footwear, Cudi opted for white "Flea" Air Force 1 sneakers by Nike and Cactus Plant Flea Market, the same hyped label that also designed Cudi's Man on the Moon III and Entergalactic merch.

And to top it all, the X actor flexed a glistening chain featuring an oversized icy pendant around his neck.

In the end, Cudi's look was a comfy flex, to say the least. It's no better way to party than that.

Kid Cudi has always been one to get a 'fit off, no matter the occasion — music festivals, the Met Gala, a movie premiere, you name it.

With male bride, massive teddy bear slippers, and just-socks ensembles under his belt, the Entergalactic creator draws inspiration from the rebellious rock scene and its figures like Kurt Cobain and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

That's thing I love most about Cudi's style: he isn't afraid to step outside the box and stays true to himself. Bright hues, mixing lively prints, and unconventional pieces typically comprise his outfits, speaking the essence of his carefree personality and melodic tunes.

His cozy AMBUSH fleece and CPFM Forces 'fit may not be far-out like past looks, but hey, it's still another banger for the Cudi vault of style.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
