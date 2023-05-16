Sign up to never miss a drop
KIKI Is the Next-Gen Beauty Brand Promoting Customer to Boss

What do Rare Beauty's Soft Pinch blush, Dyson's Airwrap, and Maybelline's Sky High mascara have in common? They owe their smash success to TikTok and Instagram, where creators have the power to catapult a brand to prominence (or infamy).

Thanks to social media, everyone has a platform — and consequently, the potential to influence. A single post, shared and re-shared across umpteenth feeds, can make or break a brand (example: Mielle, the subject of heated TikTok debate). As such, marketing executives and ad agencies are no longer deciding what sells or goes viral — consumers are.

KIKI World, a newly launched beauty brand handing the reins to its buyers, understands that customer is king. Co-founders Jana Bobosikova, Ricky Chan, and Brendon Garner met in 2021 and were initially hesitant to enter the beauty sector. "We knew the challenges of launching a new brand in a space so dominated by top-down and celebrity driven companies," says Garner, who manages KIKI's marketing and strategy.

"Instead of viewing this as a reason to stop, we investigated ways in which we could change the paradigm of why beauty products are made. We decided our mission would be to empower consumers by helping them create what they want, not what an industry says they need."

On Tuesday, KIKI launches online with Pretty Nail Graffiti, a nail polish that peels off for quick and easy changes. Not a fan of the inaugural color options? Anyone who joins the brand as a (free) member can vote on what shades will be produced next, as well as what other products KIKI will eventually drop.

1 / 2

In addition to actively shaping KIKI's product lineup, there's extra incentive for members to share their input. Those who vote, refer friends, and engage with the brand in other ways will earn KIKI Points, which can be redeemed for product.

Garner teases some of the offerings in KIKI's pipeline, including color sticks, temporary hair dye, and skincare. "What we produce will be up to our community," he says, adding that the brand will begin accepting proposals for entirely co-created products later this year. In time, members will even be able to earn royalties on products they help build.

Customers who want even more say in the future of KIKI can claim a KIKI World Pass, a virtual token that exists on blockchain platform Polygon. An entirely optional feature available to all KIKI members, the pass grants holders access to exclusive drops, special loyalty perks, and other "gated experiences," as Garner puts it.

"All you need to do is enter your email, no personal wallets, keys, or special browsers needed," he explains. "We view blockchain as a powerful technology layer that will add immense value to our members, but it doesn’t define who we are as a company."

As Bobosikova, KIKI co-founder and CEO, puts it, "brands are standing on the shoulders of customer recommendations and the creator economy." By taking its community seriously, KIKI sets the stage for a bright new beauty industry — one built by the very customers keeping it in business.

