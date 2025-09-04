With Kiko Kostadinov, Levi's Denim Goes Intergalactic

These aren’t regular Levi’s jeans, they’re Kiko Kostadinov Levi’s jeans. And with that comes both unabashed creativity alongside masterful constructions.

The distinctive experimental quirks of Kiko Kostadinov are being infused into denim from the world’s most famous jeans-maker, again.

Following up on last year's highly anticipated fluffy denim collection, the London-based label launches a new womenswear offering through an intergalactic photoshoot, models drifting through space on meteorites wearing new-season denim creations.

Note this isn’t the work of Mr. Kostadinov, but rather of the sisters in charge of all the brand’s womenswear, Laura and Deanna Fanning. And they have left their literal stamp on the collection.

Levi's 1 / 6

A postal stamp all-over print covers both a belted jacket with an asymmetric zip and a pair of jeans that transform into flares with the opening of a zip. Look closely and you see many stamps from the Fanning sisters’ homeland of Australia plus photos of their dog, Dante.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Look even closer, and you notice elbow darts providing sculptural volume to the sleeves of the jacket, curved panels of fabric meandering down the leg of the jeans, and tough stainless steel hardware.

Both the jeans and jacket come without the postal print, instead crafted from a highly faded indigo wash denim. The same light-wash denim arrives on a pair of shorts, almost entirely enshrouded by an apron to create a hybrid skirt.

This shape-shifting, all-over printed, and delicately washed denim is all arriving on September 12 via the Levi’s website.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.