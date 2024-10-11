Kim Jones Exits Fendi

Kim Jones and Fendi have parted ways. On October 11, the British designer resigned as the luxury brand's creative director of womenswear and couture.

Jones served as Fendi's creative director for four years, producing noteworthy collections and overseeing collaborations with names as disparate as SKIMS and Pokémon. The designer is also behind tentpole luxury crossovers including "Fendace" and Marc Jacobs x Fendi.

Although Jones bids farewell to Fendi, the designer will continue his business as usual at Dior as menswear artistic director. His recently cleared personal Instagram page still mentions Fendi in its bio as of October 11.

Fendi hasn't yet revealed a new creative director. In a statement reported on by the New York Times, the luxury label says a new "creative organization" will be announced in "due time."

However, there has been much buzz that Pierpaolo Piccoli, former Valentino creative director, could be next for Fendi's big job, part of a much larger creative director cacophony kicked off earlier this year.

At the same time, Jones' name has been mentioned as one of the potential successors to oversee the likes of Chanel, one of the biggest luxury labels still currently awaiting a captain to helm its fashion ship.