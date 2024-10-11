Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kim Jones Exits Fendi

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

Kim Jones and Fendi have parted ways. On October 11, the British designer resigned as the luxury brand's creative director of womenswear and couture.

Jones served as Fendi's creative director for four years, producing noteworthy collections and overseeing collaborations with names as disparate as SKIMS and Pokémon. The designer is also behind tentpole luxury crossovers including "Fendace" and Marc Jacobs x Fendi.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although Jones bids farewell to Fendi, the designer will continue his business as usual at Dior as menswear artistic director. His recently cleared personal Instagram page still mentions Fendi in its bio as of October 11.

Fendi hasn't yet revealed a new creative director. In a statement reported on by the New York Times, the luxury label says a new "creative organization" will be announced in "due time."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, there has been much buzz that Pierpaolo Piccoli, former Valentino creative director, could be next for Fendi's big job, part of a much larger creative director cacophony kicked off earlier this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At the same time, Jones' name has been mentioned as one of the potential successors to oversee the likes of Chanel, one of the biggest luxury labels still currently awaiting a captain to helm its fashion ship.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
asicsUB8-S GT-2160 Brown Storm/Sienna
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Puma x NoahGraphic Hoodie PUMA Navy
$165.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Aries x ArsenalCarabiner Keyring Multi
$30.00
Available in:
One size
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • LV x Timberland, Meet Your Successor: Fendi x Red Wing
    • Style
  • Fendi's New Mad Sneaker Is Architecture for Your Feet
    • Sneakers
  • Fashion's Game of Musical Chairs Heats Up
    • Style
  • 31 Italian Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Are Portable Speakers the New Luxury Bags?
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Fashion For Any Forecast—Cheers Burberry
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • adidas' Lace Sambas Are Too Delicate for the Streets
    • Sneakers
  • Kim Jones Exits Fendi
    • Style
  • Mizuno’s Wildest Shoe Is the Original Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid
    • Sneakers
  • What's Better than Vans Skate Shoes? Hairy Vans Skate Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • A Former Nike Designer Made Birkenstock Sandals Almost Too Quietly Luxurious
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now