Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Will 2024 Be the Year of the Great Creative Director Shakeup?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

It's nearly time for everyone's favorite fashion industry game: creative director musical chairs! From Fendi and Dior to Balenciaga and Givenchy, from Kim Jones and Alessandro Michele to Demna and Sarah Burton, it's a who's-who of what's-what in the world of luxury, specifically at LVMH and Kering.

The biggest moves of 2024 are expected to go down at the labels owned by LVMH: with Matthew Williams' recent exit, a confident hand is needed to steer the good ship Givenchy, for example.

Fashion insiders are suggesting that it's about time for Kim Jones, who successfully steered Dior Homme to newfound fame and fortune, to take the lead at the house of Hubert.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Scuttlebutt dug up by fashion reporter Lauren Sherman posits that Jones could be tapped to build "a new brand identity" for Givenchy, which shifted to a grungier streetwear aesthetic under Williams' purview.

This would leave holes at Dior and Fendi, where Jones oversees womenswear and couture, but not for long.

According to those same rumor mills, ex-Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele — previously speculated for positions as disparate as Chanel and Lanvin — is rumored to ascend to Fendi's fur-trimmed throne, fulfilling the whispers that've been circulating since Michele departed Gucci over a year ago.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It'd be fitting if true, considered that Michele spent five years in the late '90s at the house, where he sharpened his skills under the watchful eyes of then-artistic directors Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Now, that doesn't fill the vacancy in Dior's menswear business but one step at a time.

Elsewhere, we've heard rumblings of shifts at Balenciaga.

Parent company Kering, which recently reported underwhelming sales across the board, is currently relying on several young, relatively unknown (and uniformly white) creative directors to lead several flagship brands (Gucci, Bottega Veneta) and its labels back to acclaim and profitability.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Balenciaga, once responsible for some of the biggest horsepower in Kering's stable, has faced an especially tough upward climb following widespread fallout over a pair of controversial ads in late 2022.

One of the enduring questions we heard posed in the lead-up to Balenciaga's Fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles was: "Is this Demna's last show?"

To be clear, fashion's resident enfants terrible never even briefly acknowledged the possibility that he might depart the house that he singularly transformed into a cultural juggernaut, even in the grips of said ad scandal. In the rare interviews he would grant over the past year, the only thing that mononymous Demna would ever admit to was a desire to move ever forward.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Yet we kept hearing fashion's glitterati repeat the same line, suggesting that change might be in the air for Balenciaga.

We also heard (like a stylish game of telephone) that insiders were floating Martine Rose as a possible Demna successor. Rose, who was named Menswear Designer of the Year at the 2023 Fashion Awards, was also allegedly a finalist to follow Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton, remember.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

No confirmation on that, obviously, nor any on the prior rumors. That's why they are rumors.

The world's most powerful luxury players are constantly shuffle their artistic heads, for various reasons.

Call it creative differences, a bid for newness, plain ol' boredom — whatever the case, most creative directors at these big fashion brands stick around for only about five years.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There are some exceptions, like Balmain's Olivier Rousteing, and even some family-operated outfits — Versace, obviously, Prada and Fendi, mostly — but the world's buzziest brands generally attempt to keep their cool (or at least believe they do) by hitting reset on their fashionably fearless leaders with relative frequency.

Note that this typically applies more to menswear brands, or at least brands offering co-ed collections. Nicolas Ghesquière has been sitting pretty at the Louis Vuitton women's atelier for a decade, for instance, and Dior womenswear head Maria Grazia Chiuri is quite comfortable eight years on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, if even half of the rumors prove true, 2024 would prove a far more splashier year in fashion appointments than 2023.

Indeed: if this was the year of the anonymous designer, next could very well be the year that the big brands' big boys come out to play, the greatest shakeup in designer fashion since, well, the last one.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1906
New Balance
$180
Image on Highsnobiety
Twinsun Cardigan
Story mfg.
$650
Image on Highsnobiety
Classic Beanie
Human Made
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake SilbertDirector of News
Jake Silbert is a Japanese fashion-obsessed editor & writer who lives in New York, where he's perpetually hunting the best bagel and collecting .mp3s like an elderly person. Loves: chunky walking sneakers, artisanal clothing, podcasts, *Dark Souls* speedruns. Hates: overripe apples, summer weather
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Unleash Your Inner Sith With Rick Owens Spring 2024
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Don't Wear ERL SS24 Until the Year 2176
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is Still a Fashion Icon in 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Harry Styles wearing a see-through black top stands next to Alessandro Michele, former Gucci creative director, wearing a red shirt, at the 2022 Met Gala
    Will 2024 Be the Year of the Great Creative Director Shakeup?
    • Style
  • nike kobe 8 protro venice beach
    The "Venice Beach" Kobes Are Coming Back
    • Sneakers
  • hot wheels x arsham
    Behind The Design Of Mattel Creations' Hot Wheels x Daniel Arsham Collaboration
    • Design
    • sponsored
  • Sofia Richie wears black sunglasses, a Chanel bag, and a beige sweater/sweatpants set at Pottery Barn Beverly Hills
    Can You Do Stealth Wealth at Pottery Barn? A Sofia Richie Saga
    • Style
  • Emily Ratajkowski wears a faux fur coat, crop top, wide beige pants and PUMA Speedcat sneakers in New York
    Craving a Post-Samba Sneaker, EmRata Took the Nuclear Option
    • Style
  • air jordan 2 low christmas
    The Jordan 2 Lows Are in the Christmas Spirit (Kind of)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023