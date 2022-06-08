Marc Jacobs x Fendi? Make it Happen, Fashion Gods

Rumor has it, Marc Jacobs and Kim Jones are collaborating.

WWD reports that "market sources" believe the two designers are discussing a collaboration at Fendi, where Jones has served as artistic director of couture and ready-to-wear since 2020. The collection could debut as soon as September.

The news of a potential Marc Jacobs x Fendi collection hits hard — in a good way, of course! Refreshingly, the collab doesn't strike as some willy nilly slapping together of two hyped brands. Given the fact that Jacobs and Jones worked together during their respective tenures at Louis Vuitton, their rumored reunion of sorts holds a weighty bit of nostalgia.

In case you forgot, Jacobs served as creative director of Louis Vuitton from 1997 to 2014, a legendary run that saw the maison release some of its most iconic collaborations: Louis Vuitton x Stephen Sprouse, Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami, Louis Vuitton x Richard Prince, Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama.

Jones, on the other hand, joined Louis Vuitton as creative director of menswear in 2011. He departed the house in 2018, leaving behind an equally great legacy. Many credit Jones with bringing a streetwear-informed aesthetic to the label, a viewpoint that culminated with Louis Vuitton x Supreme, a giant of a collaboration.

Now at the helm of Fendi, Jones has reinvigorated the house with blockbuster projects including Fendace (Fendi x Versace) and Skendi (Fendi x SKIMS).

Now let's manifest Marc Jacobs x Fendi! (Marjendi?)