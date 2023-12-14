Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fendi Made Pokémon Unequivocally Luxury

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

If you thought Pokémon collaborations had peaked think again, because the Japanese media franchise has just revealed its latest co-release alongside Fendi and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment.

Pokémon, which has been on something of collaborative rampage this past year, can boast names like Daniel Arsham, Tiffany, Clarks, and COMME des GARÇONS as just a few of its more recent partners, which makes for pretty impressive reading, not least when you remember that it's, in fact, a kid's video game. Makes ya think, huh.

1 / 2
Fendi

Nevertheless, its latest collaboration alongside Fendi and Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment is taking things up a notch as the famed Japanese designer reworks a slew of signature Fendi pieces with a Pokémon twist for a collection designed to celebrate the year of the dragon.

The capsule, which arrives as the latest instalment of Jones' “Friends of Fendi” project, a collaborative initiative that sees Fendi teams up with various designers for one-off drops, features a handful of dragon-type Pokémon on Fendi classics like the Peekaboo, the Shopper, and the Baguette, each of which has also been given a subtle FRGMT spin courtesy of its Japanese founder.

1 / 3
Fendi

“Our bag shapes are a logo themselves; they are so representative of the House,” explains Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear. “It’s a living history that Hiroshi [Fujiwara] adds to with both FRGMT and Pokémon; he’s taken our handbags and made them into mini pop monuments.”

The Fendi x Frgmt x Pokémon collection — which will be available at Fendi boutiques from January 4, 2024 — also includes T-shirts and hoodies, as well as jewlery which including soft chain bracelets and necklaces that come equipped with a neat openable Poké Ball charm.

1 / 3
Fendi

“When Kim asks me to work on a project together, I have no reason to say no,” adds Fujiwara.

“I very much enjoyed working with Kim again, and this time also with Silvia. It was a true honor to work with the house of FENDI, a traditional brand with outstanding craftsmanship. Grateful for this opportunity.”

1 / 4
Fendi

On top of the hefty collaborative bag, accessories, and apparel collection, Fendi, Fragment, and Pokémon are also releasing a digi-capsule on Pokémon GO.

This means that while you might not want to grab anything from the collection IRL for yourself, it doesn't mean that you can't obtain a few digital avatar items instead. After all, digi currency is all the rage nowadays, right?

1 / 3
Fendi

While this might be the first Pokémon has ever teamed up with Fendi, it isn't the first luxury label-cartoon crossover.

Earlier this year LOEWE brought its super popular Studio Ghibli collaboration to a close with a Howl's Moving Castle release, that following two similar drops based around Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro, each of which flew off the shelves and appeared on resell sites in no time at all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This – alongside proving that luxury fashion can be fun – is also a clear indication that when executed thoughtfully and with purpose, tongue-in-cheek high-end collaborations can really work, too.

For Fendi, Fragment and Pokémon, though, this is a one-off. That being said, considering how well similar collaborative endeavours have gone, including LOEWE x Studio Ghibli, I wouldn't be too surprised to see this collab rear its head again sooner or later.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Shadowturf SFTM
adidas
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Light Insulated Eco-Poly
Highsnobiety HS05
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Cargo Pant
Gramicci
$165
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Our Favorite Football Kits of the 2023/24 Season
    • Style
  • trophy room air jordan 1 low
    Here We Go Again: Another Trophy Room x Jordan Collab Is Coming
    • Culture
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • sunglasses cap
    Fendi Just Completed Your Disguise
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Awake ny soldier
    All Dogs Go To Heaven: Awake NY & SOLDIER Collab for the Canines
    • Style
  • Kappa x Real Valladolid 2023/24.
    We're All Real Valladolid Fans Now, Aren't We?
    • Style
  • perfume
    2023, Bottled: 8 Perfumes That Defined the Year in Scent
    • Beauty
  • FENDI x Fragment x Pokemon
    Fendi Turned Pokémon Luxury
    • Style
  • travis scott john mcenroe nike mac attack shoes
    Travis Scott, John McEnroe, & the Nike Mac Attack Drama, Explained
    • Sneakers
  • Onitsuka Tiger & Astro Boy's red sneaker collaboration
    Big Red Boots Too Huge? Try Astro Boy's Little Red Sneakers
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023