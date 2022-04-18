Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kim Kardashian Is a Fan of Heven x Coperni's Swipe Bag, Too

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Kim Kardashian wore the internet's favorite accessory to the Revolve Festival at Coachella.

Hollywood's hardest worker and Hulu's saving grace pulled up to the e-tailer's annual festival-within-a-festival in a silvery Rick Owens look, complete with a chrome version of Heven x Coperni's viral Swipe bag.

Totally metallic, the bag is an opaque take on the trending blown glass bag, which stole the spotlight at the Grammys. Now that Kim K. has given the piece her stamp of approval, well, gird your loins for full-blown Heven x Coperni mania.

Highsnobiety had the honor of handling the fragile accessory last week, which is sturdier than your run-of-the-mill glass bottle but still very breakable.

If you're itching to get your hands on your very own Swipe, stay tuned — according to Peter Dupont, one half of Heven, the brand hopes to "start preorders very soon and ship this summer."

Kim isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan helping stoke a Coperni craze. Earlier this month, Kylie showed off her devil-horned version in a series of selfies.

The bag has even sparked memes, transcending fashion and becoming a veritable cultural artifact. Needless to say, the Heven x Coperni Swipe is the new Miu Miu set — I'm just counting down the days 'till the accessory lands a magazine cover.

