Kim Kardashian Knows Why You're Poor

This article was published on March 10 and updated on March 29

Kim Kardashian wants us to know: she doesn't actually think we're lazy good-for-nothings, she was taken out of context!

Weeks after proclaiming that women don't work hard enough, the latex-obsessed socialite is backtracking on her questionable comments, made during a Variety interview.

In case you somehow missed Kardashian's outrageous advice to women in business: "Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said.

"So true," echoed Poosh's one and only Kourtney Kardashian.

"You have to surround yourself with people that want to work," Kim continued. "Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life."

"No toxic work environments... show up and do the work," she concluded.

Woah there, Margaret Thatcher.

Kardashian's Girlboss-ian belief that success is as easy as pulling yourself up by the bootstraps and going to work is tone deaf, obviously — doubly so, considering her privileged position as the daughter of a very famous attorney, the late Robert Kardashian.

Snagging a reality TV show and going on to run several multimillion-dollar businesses is a lot easier when you have wealthy parents and a slew of employees at your beck and call.

Clearly, the 41-year-old influencer has been taking notes from Molly-Mae Hague, the Love Island alum and PrettyLittleThing creative director who made waves with the bold assertion that everyone can achieve their dreams, because "Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in a day that we do."

Now, Kardashian is attempting to clarify her assertions about the working people's asses via Good Morning America, which tweeted a snippet of the reality star's appearance on the news show.

"It became a sound bite really with no context," Kardashian said in the clip.

"The question right before [said sound bite] was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed [before] the question about what advice would you give to women.”

"It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she continued. “I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

Ah, the ol' half-apology. Time-tested, PR rep-approved.

Here's the thing: even if this was a real apology, it wouldn't matter because Kardashian wasn't taken out of context, according to editors at Variety who published the interview.

"The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually," Variety's Chief Correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister asserted.

Editor-At-Large Kate Arthur concurred.

Genuine or not, Kim's apology likely won't affect her bottom line — SKIMS is just too darn good!