'The Kardashians' Already Birthed a New Kim Kardashian Crying Face

Just ten months after the last season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the celebrity family is back in front of the camera — the television camera, that is — for Hulu's The Kardashians (yes, just The Kardashians).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sure enough, lots have gone down since the cast said bye-bye to its last reality show. So, naturally, the first episode was packed with just enough teaser drama, Balenciaga 'fits, and a new Kim Kardashian crying face.

In the first episode of The Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family, save Kendall Jenner, got together for lunch where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hardly ate as they continued their in-your-face PDA.

During the get-together, Saint showed Kim Kardashian a game on Roblox, which featured a picture of one of her famous crying faces and indicated there was more content from her 2007 sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J inside.

Thankfully, Saint wasn't traumatized — as he can't yet read — and attempted to take back his game from Kim Kardashian while she showed the ad to Khloé Kardashian (to be a kid again and not know any better).

Of course, it turned out the ad was just clickbait, but that didn't stop Kim Kardashian from seeking legal action against Roblox and Ray J's team for perpetuating that a second tape exists.

Since the matter involved Saint, one of her four kids shared with Kanye West, she reached out to her now ex-husband Ye, crying over the phone about Roblox's situation.

While some sympathized with Kardashian's crying to guard her kids against her past, others were quick to point out the SKIMS CEO's new crying face – which joins her numerous other teary-eyed mouth-gaping television moments.

Sealing the moment at probably the worst time, Kris Jenner — who was the most excited about the return to reality tv — mentioned how Keeping Up with the Kardashians' first season surrounded Kim Kardashian's sex tape.

Then, here we go again. Fifteen years passed and we're back talking about it again in the first season of The Kardashians (remember, it's just The Kardashians).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On a motherly note, Kim Kardashian's botched crying is understandable as she wants to protect her kids from inappropriate situations (even with her NSFW past) — especially with Roblox's current problem with inappropriate content.

Roblox quickly went from a kid-friendly game to an inappropriate playground as the platform has struggled to combat its user-created "condo games", where explicit experiences and sometimes predators lurk about with easy access to kids.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But, you can't keep a girlboss down too long. Kim Kardashian's quickly dried her tears to end the episode with a phone call, saying, "I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the f—cking ground." Watch out, Roblox.

From Kim K. and Ye's public fallout over TikTok to Kylie Jenner's baby name struggle to Kourtney and Travis's late night Vegas wedding, we've unwillingly witnessed a lot unfold with the family this year alone. So, I'm sure The Kardashians has more Kim Kardashian crying memes up its sleeves — and unfortunately, more unhinged make-out sessions from you-know-who.