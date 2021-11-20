Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

No Thoughts, Just Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & a Pair of YEEZYs

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating.

The divisive duo were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, seemingly confirming their relationship. Even better, Kardashian appears to be wearing YEEZYs in the photos — a choice I suspect is anything but inadvertent.

Good for her!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Meanwhile, Davidson donned a pair of STAUD x New Balance 574s and SKIMS pajama pants, the same plaid bottoms he wore in a now-viral photo with Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and, for some reason, Flava Flav.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Highsnobiety News Editor Tora Northman joked that, before we know it, Davidson might just have a SKIMS campaign of his own. Now, the thought doesn't seem so far-fetched.

(In fact, Kardashian filed a trademark for SKIMS menswear — HIMS by SKIMS — last year)

If their first official outing as a couple is any indication of what's to come, we're certainly in for an entertaining ride (literally — remember that shot of the duo screaming on a rollercoaster?).

Will there be more sartorial digs at Ye? I'd love to see Kim wear a YEEZY x Gap puffer on date night with Pete.

And will Davidson function as a walking teaser for HIMS by SKIMS? Their relationship is perfect publicity for the line.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

I see you, Pim (Kete?) — and I eagerly await your next move.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
BRAUN x HighsnobietyLogo Cap Black
$45.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyLogo Fleece Staples Hoodie Acorn
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceUXC72CB1 Aluminium
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Raf Simons (!) Peter Saville (!!) And Kvadrat Made… a $400 Tote?
  • NikeSKIMS: In Nike's Time of Need, Kim Kardashian Is the Next Michael Jordan
  • Nike's Comfiest Air Max Sneaker Just Got a Secretly Tough Update
  • Nike Just Served up the Most Scrumptious Air Force 1 of the Season
  • The Line Between Skiwear and Streetwear Is Increasingly Blurry
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now