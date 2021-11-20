No Thoughts, Just Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson & a Pair of YEEZYs

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are officially dating.

The divisive duo were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs, seemingly confirming their relationship. Even better, Kardashian appears to be wearing YEEZYs in the photos — a choice I suspect is anything but inadvertent.

Good for her!

Meanwhile, Davidson donned a pair of STAUD x New Balance 574s and SKIMS pajama pants, the same plaid bottoms he wore in a now-viral photo with Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and, for some reason, Flava Flav.

Highsnobiety News Editor Tora Northman joked that, before we know it, Davidson might just have a SKIMS campaign of his own. Now, the thought doesn't seem so far-fetched.

(In fact, Kardashian filed a trademark for SKIMS menswear — HIMS by SKIMS — last year)

If their first official outing as a couple is any indication of what's to come, we're certainly in for an entertaining ride (literally — remember that shot of the duo screaming on a rollercoaster?).

Will there be more sartorial digs at Ye? I'd love to see Kim wear a YEEZY x Gap puffer on date night with Pete.

And will Davidson function as a walking teaser for HIMS by SKIMS? Their relationship is perfect publicity for the line.

I see you, Pim (Kete?) — and I eagerly await your next move.