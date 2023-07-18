A TikToker Is Claiming That a SKIMS Bodysuit Saved Her Life

Angelina Wiley, known more commonly by her TikTok alias @honeygxd, has taken to the social platform to share her claim that a bodysuit from the Kim Kardashian-owned label SKIMS saved her life after she was shot four times earlier this year.

The TikTok, which has been seen by Kardashian and reposted to her Instagram account with the comment “wowww”, has garnered over 250,000 views at the time of writing.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” says Wiley in the TikTok. “This New Year’s, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit.”

The bodysuit, which went viral following its initial release back in 2019 and again in collaboration with Fendi the following year, is said to have "extra compression at the core" according to its website, and has been described as “body armor for women” by the 22-year-old TikToker.

“Call it fate or Jesus, but I'mma call it Kim,” she continued, after recalling how the SKIMS body suit’s tight fit stopped her from bleeding out that night.

Wiley has since started a GoFundMe page in a bid to raise $6,500 to help pay for her ongoing recovery which currently stands at $4,000.