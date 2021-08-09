Could the Next YEEZY x GAP Release Be the Biggest One Yet?

Following Kanye West's DONDA listening party 2.0 last night, a countdown clock has been added to the YEEZY x GAP website, and a pre-order announcement for the coveted Round Jacket in a red colorway was also shared by the retail giant on Instagram.

Originally debuted by the rapper himself at his first DONDA listening event, the red version is the third colorway to release, following the previous blue and black iterations, the pre-order is currently open for US residents. The piece is crafted from recycled nylon with a PU coating, and is available in sizes running from XXS to 3XL with a retail price of $200.

Additionally, the website countdown is matching up with the new DONDA release date, which is set for August 7 according to Apple Music. It remains to be seen what will be revealed, but Kanye fans are speculating that we will finally see a bigger release from YEEZY x GAP, as well as potential album merch. So far, we've only seen single item releases from the two, but we know there's much more on the way based on previous teasers.

Keep an eye on the GAP website for any more updates, revisit the DONDA listening party for clues, and keep your fingers crossed that we'll finally see a release.