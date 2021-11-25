Pete Davidson’s Street Style Has Made Him the World’s Most Eligible Bachelor

To be completely honest, I've never really understood the appeal of Pete Davidson until very, very, recently. I mean yes, he's funny, he was the youngest cast member to join SNL, and happens to have been linked to some of my all-time favorite women. Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande, and now, the one and only Kim Kardashian.

At first, I thought their alleged relationship was just a publicity stunt (for all I know, it might still be one) but the most recent image of the two holding hands has me perplexed.

Kim Kardashian is successful, beautiful, and a #GirlBoss – How did she end up with Pete Davidson? We should have known something was up after that kiss on SNL. Perhaps after spending multiple years with Kanye West, all Kim needed was a funny guy that is relaxed, and can make her laugh.

Clearly, the man is charming, but we happen to think his impeccable street style has a lot to do with it. Like Highsnobiety's own writer Sam Cole said, "when Chet Hanks said #WhiteBoySummer I didn't expect it to mean Travis Barker, MGK, and Pete Davidson."

Whether it is wearing Thom Browne to the Met Gala, or sporting his best scum bro looks on the streets, Pete always manages to get a fit off. He's a master of the lazy look, or as I like to call it: the "not caring at all" aesthetic, and it just works for him.

In honor of Kim and Pete's real-or-not-real relationship, we've compiled some of Pete's best style moments. Before we know it, Pete might just have a Skims campaign of his own.

Pete in Paisley

Matching PJs

All Blue Everything

An Affinity for Camo

It's Giving Airport Chic

King of Tie-Dye