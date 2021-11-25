Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Pete Davidson’s Street Style Has Made Him the World’s Most Eligible Bachelor

Written by Tora Northman in Style
To be completely honest, I've never really understood the appeal of Pete Davidson until very, very, recently. I mean yes, he's funny, he was the youngest cast member to join SNL, and happens to have been linked to some of my all-time favorite women. Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Ariana Grande, and now, the one and only Kim Kardashian.

At first, I thought their alleged relationship was just a publicity stunt (for all I know, it might still be one) but the most recent image of the two holding hands has me perplexed.

Kim Kardashian is successful, beautiful, and a #GirlBoss – How did she end up with Pete Davidson? We should have known something was up after that kiss on SNL. Perhaps after spending multiple years with Kanye West, all Kim needed was a funny guy that is relaxed, and can make her laugh.

Clearly, the man is charming, but we happen to think his impeccable street style has a lot to do with it. Like Highsnobiety's own writer Sam Cole said, "when Chet Hanks said #WhiteBoySummer I didn't expect it to mean Travis Barker, MGK, and Pete Davidson."

Whether it is wearing Thom Browne to the Met Gala, or sporting his best scum bro looks on the streets, Pete always manages to get a fit off. He's a master of the lazy look, or as I like to call it: the "not caring at all" aesthetic, and it just works for him.

In honor of Kim and Pete's real-or-not-real relationship, we've compiled some of Pete's best style moments. Before we know it, Pete might just have a Skims campaign of his own.

Pete in Paisley

Image on Highsnobiety
BODESouvenir Patchwork Jacket
$2380
Buy at Mr Porter
Sold Out
Story mfg.Short On Time Jacket Ecru Nice Trip
$455.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Carne BollenteErotic Adventures Jacket Green
$230.00
Sold Out

Matching PJs

Image on Highsnobiety
Nicholas DaleyPlaid Bouclé Trousers
$535
Buy at Farfetch
Sold Out
AuraleeSweat Pants Dark Brown
$355.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Acne StudiosJacquard Trousers Brown
$250.00
Sold Out

All Blue Everything

An Affinity for Camo

Sold out
adidas x Wales Bonner80s Track Pants Night Sky
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Rambler Jacket Deep Indigo Corduroy
$685.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosBaseball Cap Mid Blue
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out

It's Giving Airport Chic

Sold out
Highsnobiety x DickiesPleated Work Pants Lincoln Green
$100.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
The North FaceOversized Essential Hoodie Black
$80.00
Available in:
Sold out
King of Tie-Dye

Sold out
AriesTie Dye Chino Shorts Multicolor
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Story mfg.Helix Jacket Bark Pink Lunar Clamp
$545.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
