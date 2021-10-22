STAUD's Colorful New Balance 574 Is Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Good

Brand: STAUD x New Balance

Model: New Balance 574 and 57/40

Buy: Online at STAUD and New Balance's website

Release Date: October 26

Editor's Notes: STAUD, the label that brought us Larry David's ear-plugging Fashion Week moment, is releasing a unisex New Balance collab that L.D. would definitely rock.

For their fourth team-up to date, STAUD and New Balance refresh the 574 and 57/40 in punchy primary colors, a Twister-adjacent palette that immediately gives both styles a lighthearted feel.

Retaining the silhouette's instantly recognizable suede upper and gum outsole, the 574 features a red "N" at the lateral and hits of blue, yellow, and green at the heel, collar, and tongue.

The 57/40, a more contemporary style, is built with a translucent upper accented with multi-colored paneling.

For a customizable touch, the two sneakers come with interchangeable laces in red, green, blue, yellow, and black, matching an accompanying selection of colorful collaborative STAUD x NB athleisure.

Helmed by Sarah Staudinger (engaged to Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel, a friend of David's), STAUD has quickly risen the fashion ranks for its cult bags and colorful ready-to-wear.

With its ongoing New Balance partnership, STAUD is able to introduce itself to a customer base that might not happen upon it organically.

And with Larry David's rare Fashion Week appearance, the New York-based brand expanded into the collective consciousness of comedy-loving fashionistas.

Jokes aside, it's easy to imagine David rocking the colorful 574s.

A normcore icon, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star is a sneaker connoisseur in his own right. Though David seems to be partial to a nice pair of Campers and New Balance's 990, he could definitely pull off a pop of primary color.