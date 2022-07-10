Kim Kardashian Reignites the Age-Old Dilemma: Eat Poop Or Look Old?

Kim Kardashian's "Would You Rather?" question for the ages is back in the headlines. Once again, she is asking: would you rather eat poop or look old?

The reality TV empress sat down with writer Danielle Pergament to talk SKKN by Kim and guess what came up? Her recent interview with The New York Times, in which she boldly asserted: "If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might."

Reflecting on her viral comment, Kardashian conceded that she was joking — sort of. "Now that I think about it, I would probably eat shit if someone told me, 'If you eat this bowl of poop every single day, you’ll look younger.'

"Maybe just a bite. I don’t think I can do a whole bowl," she concluded.

How far would you go to stave off wrinkles and age spots? Would you, like KK, eat "just a bite" of excrement every single day for the rest of your life?

Or would you try urine facials, a very real thing that people do? How about breast milk facials, or even semen facials? Crocodile dung facials? Pig blood baths? (All real things!)

This is not a think piece on Kim Kardashian and her theoretical willingness to eat poop, but the whole debacle serves as a reminder (for me, at least) that people have been doing weird shit to preserve their face card for years.

Really, Kardashian's poop comment is a natural extension of the dilemma we all face, whether we're bracing ourselves for a dental cleaning, going hard at the gym, or grin and bearing a bikini wax: deal with momentary discomfort or risk looking ugly?