Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Petty Beef Is Eternal

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West attend the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show on December 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men)

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian may be related but they don't have to like each other. For instance, Kourtney is getting her own The Kardashians spin-off focused on her sponsored wedding and Kim apparently isn't happy.

Reports say that the Skims founder is actually quite jealous that Kourtney is getting some extra time in the limelight, stealing some of Kim's shine in the process.

Now, you'd think that Kim would be proud of her slightly elder sister for getting the opportunity to showcase her seemingly successful love life in a lengthy (and utterly pointless) TV "movie" that'll ultimately just make them all that much wealthier but, yeah, not so much.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Kim and Kourtney have clashed for a while now but their weird squabble was reignited in the wake of Kim's recent trip to Japan, where she wore a fur coat akin to one that Kourtney wore a few years ago, a coat that Kim publicly mocked Kourtney for wearing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

One half-hearted apology later and Kourtney is meeting Kim at the airport upon Kim's return home, offering her sister what appears to be a very terse hug.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The announcement that Kourtney was getting her own spin-off show came in early April, around the time that Kim was leaving Japan, so it's not clear whether the awkward reunion at the airport is due to tension over Kourtney's special, the fur coat comment, or some other random flare-up!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's merely the latest in a long line of Kim and Kourtney Klashes, as the pair have long since butted heads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Really, Kourtney is the outlier Kardashian sister, as she's the one who seems primarily on the outs among the family.

She's commented on the sense of ostracization before, saying that she's pretty much cool with it.

And let's not forget that Kourtney was the one who uttered the immortal line: “Kim, there's people that are dying.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Fans have long since tracked Kim and Kourtney's not so subtle shade-tossing, as there's quite a bit of precedent to use as evidence of Kim's current jealousy over the extra attention being lavished on Kourtney.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's funny, too, because at the end of the day it's like, you're rich, you're famous — get over yourselves.