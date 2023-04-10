Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's Petty Beef Is Eternal

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian may be related but they don't have to like each other. For instance, Kourtney is getting her own The Kardashians spin-off focused on her sponsored wedding and Kim apparently isn't happy.

Reports say that the Skims founder is actually quite jealous that Kourtney is getting some extra time in the limelight, stealing some of Kim's shine in the process.

Now, you'd think that Kim would be proud of her slightly elder sister for getting the opportunity to showcase her seemingly successful love life in a lengthy (and utterly pointless) TV "movie" that'll ultimately just make them all that much wealthier but, yeah, not so much.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Kim and Kourtney have clashed for a while now but their weird squabble was reignited in the wake of Kim's recent trip to Japan, where she wore a fur coat akin to one that Kourtney wore a few years ago, a coat that Kim publicly mocked Kourtney for wearing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

One half-hearted apology later and Kourtney is meeting Kim at the airport upon Kim's return home, offering her sister what appears to be a very terse hug.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The announcement that Kourtney was getting her own spin-off show came in early April, around the time that Kim was leaving Japan, so it's not clear whether the awkward reunion at the airport is due to tension over Kourtney's special, the fur coat comment, or some other random flare-up!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's merely the latest in a long line of Kim and Kourtney Klashes, as the pair have long since butted heads.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Really, Kourtney is the outlier Kardashian sister, as she's the one who seems primarily on the outs among the family.

She's commented on the sense of ostracization before, saying that she's pretty much cool with it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And let's not forget that Kourtney was the one who uttered the immortal line: “Kim, there's people that are dying.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Fans have long since tracked Kim and Kourtney's not so subtle shade-tossing, as there's quite a bit of precedent to use as evidence of Kim's current jealousy over the extra attention being lavished on Kourtney.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

It's funny, too, because at the end of the day it's like, you're rich, you're famous — get over yourselves.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Our LegacyGabe Sneakers Chrome Peak
$440.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosBubble Logo Crewneck Sweater Green
$410.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carne BollenteBare Mermaids Blue
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
  • BREAKING NEWS: Highsnobiety Has Been Hacked! (No, Seriously)
  • The adidas Superstar Has Never Been Breezier (or Pinker)
  • NikeSKIMS: In Nike's Time of Need, Kim Kardashian Is the Next Michael Jordan
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now