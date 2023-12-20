Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kim Kardashian Is Not in the Mood (& Dressing Like It)

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

Kim Kardashian is over everyone. Not only has she been running errands in sweats and flats but she gave the paparazzi the finger in the middle of a parking lot, right smack in the middle of the merriest — not to mention the KarJenner clan’s favorite — season of the year. So much for a happy holidays!

It was December 19 when Kim flipped the bird at photographers, wearing super baggy sweats with hood up over her head, massive Balenciaga-style sunglasses, and Vans sneakers.

Sure, Kim has a tiny crocodile Hermès bag hanging off of her wrist but this is the epitome of a low-key look, at least in Kim’s book. Given her understated outfit and relatively bare face, it’s safe to bet that she wasn’t planning on being photographed while leaving her dermatologist, at least not this time.

Then again, if a Kardashian leaves their home dressed in Balenciaga without a photographer in sight, does it make a sound? At least in this case, it definitely leaves an impression: get outta Kim's way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So, are we just in Kim's hoodie era? She was similarly dressed-down earlier this month for her son’s basketball game, wearing similar-looking ultra-baggy sweats and $450 Balenciaga sandals.

Then again, even her sweats are designer, so even when Kim’s not flexing obviously luxe statement pieces, she’s still curating her outfit, even if it is just a zip-up sweatshirt.

But it’s still a far cry from her days of skin-tight tops and pantalegging heels. Hey, she’s only human.

As for the attitude, though, Kim? Her nephew, Reign, has given the middle finger in public before and Kim only just scolded her son Saint earlier this fall for flipping off the paps (North West often does a variation of this, too) but here she is giving the shutterbugs the same business. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Let's not clutch our pearls too closely, like some prudish fans did at the time. Bygones be bygones and we all have our bad days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As anyone who watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows, the Kardashian fam has no trouble standing up for themselves or holding back when it comes to telling people (especially each other) where they can stick it. It's less about politeness and more about keeping it real, or as real as these folks can keep it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This wouldn’t be the first or last time Kim signals to photographers the same way she does her siblings when the situation calls for it. Still, when paired with her huge sweatpants, it’s almost as if she doesn’t even care what we think of her anymore (gasp, shock, etc.)!

It's kinda funny, though, that Kim used to tell everyone to eff off simply by wearing clothes that only she could get her hands on, so this is a whole new vibe for her. And, in contrast to the overwhelming positivity of the season, it's not entirely unwelcome.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ProGrid Triumph 4
Saucony
$175
Image on Highsnobiety
Reverse Piping Elastic Tr
Highsnobiety HS05
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Hug The Earth Hoodie
Fucking Awesome
$145
We Recommend
  • Adam Sandler
    These Outfits Prove That Adam Sandler Is Our Y2K King
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • colorful jewelry
    10 Pieces of Colorful Jewelry That Distil Our Summer Mood
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Taylor Swift Is Actually Kinda Dressin', for Once
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Hermès Summer Mood: Big Bags & Sun Tans
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Kim Kardashian wears Balenciaga sunglasses & a black sweatsuit while giving paparazzi the middle finger
    Kim Kardashian Is Not in the Mood (& Dressing Like It)
    • Style
  • Attendees walk through Luna Luna art amusement park in December 2023
    What Is Luna Luna, the Drake-Funded Art Amusement Park?
    • Style
  • supreme corteiz collab
    Corteiz x Supreme Is a Big Deal
    • Style
  • Celebrities including Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner dine at Sushi Park
    The New Erewhon Is a $200-Per-Person Sushi Joint in a Strip Mall
    • Culture
  • Billie Eilish wearing a Raimundo Langlois polo shirt and ERL sneakers on Saturday Night Live
    The Designer Whose Post-Y2K Fashion Ushered In Billie Eilish's Prep Era
    • Style
  • Shirin Esione
    It’s A Wrap on Zalando’s Streetwear Tour—Last Call Munich
    • Street Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023