Kim Kardashian Is Not in the Mood (& Dressing Like It)

Kim Kardashian is over everyone. Not only has she been running errands in sweats and flats but she gave the paparazzi the finger in the middle of a parking lot, right smack in the middle of the merriest — not to mention the KarJenner clan’s favorite — season of the year. So much for a happy holidays!

It was December 19 when Kim flipped the bird at photographers, wearing super baggy sweats with hood up over her head, massive Balenciaga-style sunglasses, and Vans sneakers.

Sure, Kim has a tiny crocodile Hermès bag hanging off of her wrist but this is the epitome of a low-key look, at least in Kim’s book. Given her understated outfit and relatively bare face, it’s safe to bet that she wasn’t planning on being photographed while leaving her dermatologist, at least not this time.

Then again, if a Kardashian leaves their home dressed in Balenciaga without a photographer in sight, does it make a sound? At least in this case, it definitely leaves an impression: get outta Kim's way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So, are we just in Kim's hoodie era? She was similarly dressed-down earlier this month for her son’s basketball game, wearing similar-looking ultra-baggy sweats and $450 Balenciaga sandals.

Then again, even her sweats are designer, so even when Kim’s not flexing obviously luxe statement pieces, she’s still curating her outfit, even if it is just a zip-up sweatshirt.

But it’s still a far cry from her days of skin-tight tops and pantalegging heels. Hey, she’s only human.

As for the attitude, though, Kim? Her nephew, Reign, has given the middle finger in public before and Kim only just scolded her son Saint earlier this fall for flipping off the paps (North West often does a variation of this, too) but here she is giving the shutterbugs the same business.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Let's not clutch our pearls too closely, like some prudish fans did at the time. Bygones be bygones and we all have our bad days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As anyone who watches Keeping Up With The Kardashians knows, the Kardashian fam has no trouble standing up for themselves or holding back when it comes to telling people (especially each other) where they can stick it. It's less about politeness and more about keeping it real, or as real as these folks can keep it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This wouldn’t be the first or last time Kim signals to photographers the same way she does her siblings when the situation calls for it. Still, when paired with her huge sweatpants, it’s almost as if she doesn’t even care what we think of her anymore (gasp, shock, etc.)!

It's kinda funny, though, that Kim used to tell everyone to eff off simply by wearing clothes that only she could get her hands on, so this is a whole new vibe for her. And, in contrast to the overwhelming positivity of the season, it's not entirely unwelcome.