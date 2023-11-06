Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Kim Has Reached Peaked Cali Sports Mom

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Kim Kardashian has officially reached peak Cali sports mom status after she rolled into her son Saint’s basketball game on November 3 wearing a super-rare $33,000 Louis Vuitton bum bag.

The bag, which was wrapped around Kim’s left shoulder as she exited the game in Thousand Oaks, California, was a part of Takashi Murakami’s 2016 Louis Vuitton collaboration where the Japanese designer rendered a multitude of styles, including a zip-up bag, in a “Monogram Multicolore” mink fur.

Kim’s bag, though, didn’t officially arrive as a part of the broader collection (the official release was priced at around $3,000), but instead a part of a much more opulent (and expensive) limited-edition side capsule.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the 43-year-old SKIMS founder has gone full California sports mom at one of her kid’s matches.

Last year, Kim sat on the sidelines of Saint’s football match wearing a cozy-looking zip-up sweater, a pair of her signature YEEZY slides, and a pair of Balenciaga’s wrap-around shades, before another major soccer mom flex only a couple months later.

Kim’s splendor sports mom status isn’t only reserved for her kid’s games though.

Back in August 2022, at an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Ram, the model was welcomed by a chorus of boos after she was pictured on the big screen wearing an all-in-one Balenciaga catsuit and heels.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

As if that an all-in-one wasn’t wild enough, her ‘fit also extended to a pair of oversized sunglasses and an hourglass bag, also courtesy of the Spanish fashion house.

Now, though, by way of a $33,000 bum bag, according to Backgrid anyway, Kim Kardashian has officially reached peak Cali sports mom status.

Because after all, when you’re rocking up at a college basketball game clutching a bag that has a value similar to that of a lot of people’s annual income, the only way is down, surely.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Jaden, Jorts, & JFG, Oh My!
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Of Course, Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy Reveal Was at a Blink-182 Concert
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Unpacking Yet *Another* Kanye & Bianca Outfit
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Yeezy Slides On, Kim Kardashian Is Back in Soccer Mom Mode
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Kim Kardashian: Mother, Business Woman, Kendall Jenner Roast Queen
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Earthquakes, War & an Empress: How Porter Became Japan’s Cult Bag Brand
    • Art & Design
  • girls don't cry dunk 2024
    Girls Don't Cry Is Gearing Up for Another Nike Dunk Collab
    • Sneakers
  • A-COLD WALL* x Converse Geo Forma
    ACW* x Converse's Geo Forma Is All Utility, No Laces
    • Sneakers
  • luxury gifts
    An All-Out Guide to Holiday Gifting
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • First look at Jerry Lorenzo's adidas x Prada sneaker collab
    Apparently, Jerry Lorenzo Designed the Next adidas x Prada Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • supreme nike sb air darwin low
    Supreme & Nike SB Take on the Air Darwin
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023