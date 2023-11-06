Kim Has Reached Peaked Cali Sports Mom

Kim Kardashian has officially reached peak Cali sports mom status after she rolled into her son Saint’s basketball game on November 3 wearing a super-rare $33,000 Louis Vuitton bum bag.

The bag, which was wrapped around Kim’s left shoulder as she exited the game in Thousand Oaks, California, was a part of Takashi Murakami’s 2016 Louis Vuitton collaboration where the Japanese designer rendered a multitude of styles, including a zip-up bag, in a “Monogram Multicolore” mink fur.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ / BACKGRID

Kim’s bag, though, didn’t officially arrive as a part of the broader collection (the official release was priced at around $3,000), but instead a part of a much more opulent (and expensive) limited-edition side capsule.

Of course, this isn’t the first time the 43-year-old SKIMS founder has gone full California sports mom at one of her kid’s matches.

Last year, Kim sat on the sidelines of Saint’s football match wearing a cozy-looking zip-up sweater, a pair of her signature YEEZY slides, and a pair of Balenciaga’s wrap-around shades, before another major soccer mom flex only a couple months later.

Kim’s splendor sports mom status isn’t only reserved for her kid’s games though.

Back in August 2022, at an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Ram, the model was welcomed by a chorus of boos after she was pictured on the big screen wearing an all-in-one Balenciaga catsuit and heels.

As if that an all-in-one wasn’t wild enough, her ‘fit also extended to a pair of oversized sunglasses and an hourglass bag, also courtesy of the Spanish fashion house.

Now, though, by way of a $33,000 bum bag, according to Backgrid anyway, Kim Kardashian has officially reached peak Cali sports mom status.

Because after all, when you’re rocking up at a college basketball game clutching a bag that has a value similar to that of a lot of people’s annual income, the only way is down, surely.