A Brooding Adrien Brody Is KITH's Latest Campaign Star

It was only a matter of time until Adrien Brody starred in a KITH campaign. Over the past year, the Ronnie Fieg-run fashion brand has made it a habit to work with middle-aged actors — Bryan Cranston, Jerry Seinfeld, Ed Norton — better known for their professional accolades and dad-core aesthetic than their sneaker rotation.

Continuing in its grand tradition of transforming thespian to hypebeast, KITH recruited Brody to model its Spring/Summer 2023 wares. Set against the greenery of Puglia, Italy, the Succession guest star dons summery suiting and breezy knitwear while doing what he does best: brooding, something of a Brody signature.

1 / 2 KITH KITH

He broods while leaning against a vintage car. He broods while reading what appears to be a screenplay. He broods while eating an apple. He broods while chewing on a toothpick in a verdant field. He broods while nursing a glass of chianti. And he looks good while doing it!

This isn't the first time Brody has worked with KITH. A couple of years back, the Oscar-winning actor modeled KITH & Kin's Fall/Winter 2021 collection with similarly moody affect.

1 / 3 KITH KITH KITH

The campaign comes shortly after KITH debuted the latest chapter of its Star Wars collaboration, a project that holds particularly deep meaning to Fieg. "Movies have shaped the way I see the world, and Star Wars has especially had a major impact on me," the founder told Highsnobiety earlier this month.

It's no wonder, then, that Fieg has tapped the movie stars like Brody, Cranston, and co. — perhaps one day KITH will wrangle them all for an epic campaign film.