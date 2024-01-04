Sign up to never miss a drop
Arsenal's "No More Red" Campaign Is More Than Just Nice Kits

Words By Tayler Willson

When Arsenal launched its “No More Red” campaign in early 2022, it had a clear goal: to help keep young people safe from knife crime and youth violence.

Now in its third consecutive season, the initiative is returning for 2024 and will once again see the men’s team sport a home jersey drained of the club’s traditional red when it faces Liverpool in the FA Cup on January 7, followed by the women’s team when it plays Watford in the FA Cup fourth round the following week.

Although the jerseys to date have been some of the finest out there (I mean, who doesn’t love a striped back adidas jersey?), Arsenal's “No More Red” is about more than just very nice kits. It’s about changing for the better.

For 2024, adidas and Arsenal are growing the community participation aspect of “No More Red” even further with the release of a community t-shirt designed by a young person from Arsenal in the Community.

While the “No More Red” kit itself will never be for sale (put your wallets away), the bespoke community T-shirt will be available to purchase (get your wallets back out) from Arsenal stores from January 29 with 100 percent of proceeds going to the campaign’s charity partners.

On top of all this, “No More Red” will also be investing in more safe spaces to play football throughout 2024 and continuing its mentor-led Social Action Projects that have so far given 83 young people an opportunity to gain experience in the creative industries.

“”No More Red” provides a unique opportunity to highlight almost four decades of our local community work that has helped to keep thousands of young people safe,” explains Freddie Hudson, Head of Arsenal in the Community.

“Throughout the first two years of “No More Red”, we’ve worked in our local area with adidas, our local authority, and our charity partners to build on our support for young people by providing more high quality safe spaces to play sport, access to trusted role models and to shine a light on the positive work being done across our community.”

  • Image on Highsnobiety
