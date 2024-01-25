Want KITH's Latest & Greatest adidas x Clarks Collab? Join the Club — Literally

KITH's ingenious adidas x Clarks sneaker collaborations are perhaps the best three-way shoe collab in recent memory, so what better way to get adidas-hungry shoppers to sign up for your new loyalty program? Pretty slick, KITH.

KITH's adidas x Clarks Gazelle sneaker is the first of its kind, sorta.

It echoes a couple of terribly popular Samba collaborations that pasted the low-top shoe's upper atop the chunky crepe sole of Clarks' signature shoes, except that it wears a Gazelle's upper instead of a Samba. Duh.

The biggest factor separating the KITH x adidas x Clarks Gazelle from its Samba predecessor is its release strategy: these collaborative shoes will only drop on KITH's app to VIP members of KITH Loyalty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

KITH Loyalty is exactly what it sounds like: a loyalty program activated by users logging into KITH's app. Let's break it down.

Users' standing within KITH's loyalty program is determined by points earned from purchases both past and present (even if you bought something from KITH years ago, it still counts), "action-based Achievements and Kith Moments," according to KITH's press release.

Basically, you can check into KITH events or stores around the globe to earn the latter and the former is achieved by using the KITH App for normal stuff, like entering raffles.

The three tiers of KITH Loyalty, Molecule, Elevation, and Vitality, determine the level of rewards and benefits you can earn.

These range from early access to KITH drops, invites to VIP-only happenings, and "Line Priority," which sounds pretty handy given the size of the average queue outside of KITH stores.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

KITH also promises "custom, made-to-order apparel, accessories, and footwear designed exclusively for each tier," which is where these KITH x adidas x Clarks Gazelle sneakers come into play.

They're part of the January 26 Molecule Exclusives collection, KITH's first Loyalty drop, and like the rest of the pieces in the collection, will be made to order for KITH Loyalty members. And yes, it's KITH App-exclusive.

If KITH's promise is its premise, this ought to make buying some of the sought-after KITH sneaker collaborations are far easier proposition for shoppers.

After all, if the shoes are made to order, they can't all be snapped up by bots, right? That also means that the shoes could become paradoxically rarer, since they're only available to members with the necessary KITH standing. Dare I say... win-win?