Kith's Scary Scaly adidas x Clarks Sneaker Is a Slithering Stunner

Another snakeskin adidas release has slithered onto the scene. Well, re-released, in this case. Forget double trouble, this sneaker trio is the definition of a snakeish triple threat.

Hailing from Kith's three-prong collaboration with adidas and Clarks, the three-way gazelle and BW are back in a new "Snake" print just in time for spooky season.

If it wasn't clear that good things come in threes around here, this collab dresses three of adidas' flattest and fliest sneakers in snakeskin leather accents set atop Clarks' signature crepe outsole.

Like the original collabs, this re-release contains the same cold-blooded killers: The Gazelle, AS350, and BW.

So if you missed the first few drops, all of the trio’s heavy-hitters are back with that same scaleish vigor.

Whether you prefer the army-coded aura of the BW, the retro-charm of the AS350, or the famously flat Gazelle, this reptilian trinity is a tonal showcase of some of the finest offerings from the Three Stripes mashed up with the weirdo chunk of Clarks’ signature shoe.

In the same way that pumpkin-spiced beverages and red-hued leaves signify the turn of the season, Kith's Clarks and adidas mash-ups inspire a similar feeling of holiday cheer. Last year, this troop of scaly sneakers was featured in Kith's annual holiday collection. This time, the python-printed sneakers, available on the Kith website, will be here on Halloween so you can close out pumpkin season on the right foot.

