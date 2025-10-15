adidas' Fried Chicken Samba Is Its Tastiest Sneaker Yet

It's not often that fried chicken and sneakers interact. But when the two do cross paths, the results are equal parts delicious and stylish. The best display of this quirky combination is adidas' "Taiwanese Fried Chicken" Samba sneaker.

If the name wasn't a clue, this Samba is inspired by Taiwanese fried chicken.

Those crispy, crunchy, chicken bites have effectively transitioned from yummy street food to bona fide muse.

The Taiwanese Fried Chicken Samba has a golden upper that resembles the crispy bronze coating of fried chicken while the Three Stripes mimics the texture of the chicken's crunchy skin. At the heel, there is also an inscription of the capital of Taiwan, Taipei. This inscription joins chicken illustrations on the insole and tongue of the sneaker, making it a real taste of Taiwan.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, you'd be hard-pressed to find anything that mimics the mouthwatering goodness of actual Taiwanese fried chicken. But this sneaker is a close contender. Or should I say, chicken tender?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Taiwanese Fried Chicken Samba goes beyond gourmet: This sneaker is gosh-darn golden in both appearance and standards. That is to say, this sneaker is literally the golden standard for chicken-inspired footwear, a niche but needed market. Generally speaking, food-related sneaker releases trend more toward the sweet, creamy, and rich, like the dark chocolate leather adidas Gazelle or the creamy white Tobacco.

But the Taiwanese Fried Chicken Samba, available soon on the adidas website, bets it all on stylish savoriness.

When it comes to yummy flat sneakers, adidas is the head chef. But previously, adidas' nods to tasty themes have been subtle. But the Taiwanese Fried Chicken Samba? Well, it doesn't get more direct than that.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.