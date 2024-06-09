Sign up to never miss a drop
For Its Next Trick, Nike Revives a Ultra-Clean Cult Classic

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Another day, another Nike revival. For the Swoosh's next trick, the brand will bring back a once-extremely-exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low for all to enjoy.

Specifically, Nike has dusted off its Air Force 1 "Linen" from the early 2000s for worldwide release this summer. Rejoice, Air lovers!

Step back in time to 2001, when the buttery leather Forces first released through Nike CO.JP, famously home to iconic Japan-exclusive sneakers like the Ultraman Dunks and Midnight Navy 1s.

In recent years, Nike has shared several CO.JP classics with the world, some of which can be found in the brand's Cult Classics package. The Linen Forces are now next in line for their biggest release yet.

The Nike Air Force 1 Linen looks as good as it did 23 years ago, restored to near-original perfection (if not better). Creamy beige leathers again swaddle the upper, while a more pink and pebbly texture informs the Swooshes stamped on the sidewalls.

Finally, that thick Air base rounds off the Air Force 1 Low sneaker, painted in summer-ready white and pink shades. Clean. Simple. Done. No notes.

The Nike Linen Forces briefly popped back into the scene around 2016, landing on Kith Miami's lineup of opening day drops. Even then, the stylish pairs preserved their exclusive appeal.

Nike's Air Force 1 "Linen" will be available on June 13 on Nike's SNKRS app and at select retailers for $135. Given Forces go for $115 nowadays, perhaps there's a $20 fee included for Nike unearthing a previously rare shoe.

Remember the days when Forces were $80? Those were good times.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
