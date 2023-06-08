Sign up to never miss a drop
Klättermusen Embarks on Its Collaborative Debut With Britta Marakatt-Labba

Embarking on a first is always special. The occasion is made all the more sweet when it's the first time you're doing it in a long history. For Klättermusen, 2023 marks the first time in its almost 50-year life that it's allowing a co-creator into the fold to deliver a collaborative collection.

This is no small occasion. Since 1975, Klättermusen, from its home in Sweden, has become one of the world's most trusted and renowned outdoors brands, quickly leveling up within the last two decades to become a premier contender with a devoted cult.

Its strides have been enormous, with several pieces of its extensive Gorpcore arsenal snapped up by Drake for a music video; now, though, it's keeping its celebrations rooted in its home, serving a collection that is celebratory of its Swedish heritage.

Coming together with textile artist Britta Marakatt-Labba, Klättermusen sets up to deliver a collection that's built on shared values, keeping craftsmanship, heritage, and devotion to the environment close to heart throughout the creation of each piece.

Centered on the brand's signature refined Scandinavian mountaineering equipment, the historic collaboration sees a concise arrangement, including backpacks, caps, sweatshirts, outerwear, tank tops, and more, treated with Britta Marakatt-Labba's signature embroidery.

The resulting collection is one that's undeniable Klättermusen, yet boasts an edge unlike anything seen within the brand's rich history.

Pushing this moment for the brand to the forefront, the collaboration is already available to shop online in a selection of colorways tailored to the season.

