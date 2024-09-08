Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Willy Chavarria's Debut adidas Sneakers Get Straight to the Point

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Willy Chavarria debuted an adidas collaboration during its New York Fashion Week presentation, previewing ruffled-up sportswear and sneakers that got straight to the point. Literally.

For its first collab with the German sportswear label, Willy Chavarria took the adidas' beloved Jabbar model for a pointy spin.

Indeed, Willy Chavarria's adidas Jabbar sneaker makes quite the first impression with a new pointed-toe box. As a result, Kareem Abdul Jabbar's Superstar-like sneaker turns into an even bigger fashion statement and earns some new sophisticated edge.

It sort of reminds me of Beyoncé's viral Ivy Park Superstar shoes, which the internet basically dubbed as stylish cornered-in bug squashers.

The rest of Willy Chavarria's adidas sneaker gets wrapped in deliciously smooth leather and small suede details. The shoe then rounds off with clever brand sign-offs, like the cursive signature on the tongue and a gilded "Willy" on the sidewall.

Willy Chavarria and adidas dropped the first pieces from the collaboration following the Spring/Summer 2025 presentation. The response was overwhelming, with fans quickly snatching up the roomy hoodies and tees.

Willy Chavarria and adidas must've known fans wouldn't be able to wait until Spring 2025 for a collab this good.

As you can see, there are still plenty more Willy Chavarria x adidas pieces waiting to be unleashed to the public, like those cool boxy jerseys and nostalgic knee-high socks.

Oh, let's not forget those sharp adidas Jabbar sneakers, too.

With the collab debuting as part of Spring 2025, we may see the rest of the collaboration hit shelves next year. However, sooner is always better, of course.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
