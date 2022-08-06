Drake Looks "Sticky" in NOCTA, Arc'teryx & Klättermusen

Even as the debate surrounding Honestly Nevermind fizzles out, Drake drops the music video for "Sticky," the divisive dance record's second single. With appearances from Arc'teryx, Baltic, Diemme, Klättermusen, and new NOCTA, it's safe to say that if "Sticky" ought to be remembered for anything, it's for being gorp heaven.

Indeed, Drake's gorp era is well under way.

Over the years, we've seen the artist flex some Arc'teryx favorites. These have included a matching LEAF camouflage piece twinned up with Virgil Abloh at Fashion Week, the much-desired BEAMS Plus black and yellow 40th-anniversary collaboration, and the classic black Beta SL, as well as BEAMS' patchwork Beta SL.

Clearly, he has no shortage of gorp gear, but 2022 Drizzy is stepping it up a notch.

Earlier this year, the rapper stepped on stage at Festival Metro Metro in Montreal sporting a custom Beta AR hand-painted by @breakingdad420. The jacket was a literal show-stopper and is the first piece to make an appearance in the new "Sticky" visuals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Next up, Drake gives us a first look at a new piece of NOCTA gear. With Nike's sporting expertise, we see the star's brand take a slice of the gorp cake with a retro-blocked yellow and grey GORE-TEX jacket. The piece is zipper heavy and features adjustable details throughout, with a NOCTA spellout down the hood, which may be 3M reflective.

Following a dip in the pool and a touch of dinner, we see The Boy do what gorpcore does best – get outside!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Posted up alongside Virgil Abloh's $500,000 Project Maybach 4x4.

Giving us one of the best looks inside of the vehicle yet, Drake's seen posted up in, of all things, a lifevest from Swedish brand Baltic, a long-length orange shell jacket (which could well be another Arc'), two-tone pants, and a pair of Diemme's Roccia Vet Brown Nylon boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Keen eyes will notice that the two models that join him, posing up a storm and throwing out fishing lines, are sporting full Klättermusen 'fits, including the Ansur bucket hat, Vanadis cap, Nal windbreaker vest, Gere 2.0 pants, and Burberry's Arthur sneakers.

Well, an assortment of gorpcore 'fits certainly isn't what I had expected from the second music video for a House album; then again, neither were model sister wives for the first treatment – but hey, I'm all for gorp at the rave.