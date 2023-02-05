Oh Nothing, Just Another Wild Kyle Kuzma ‘Fit

When arriving to face the Brooklyn Nets in their hometown, Kyle Kuzma turned heads in yet another wild 'fit. Let's just say: he was more than prepared for NY's single-digit temperatures.

For his latest tunnel 'fit, Kuzma sported a full Rick Owens look, including the label's cargo trousers, beloved sneakers, and — for the grande finale — an insanely inflated knot-down jacket nearly engulfing his head.

The $2518 Rick Owens jacket includes a massive built-in scarf, meant to cover the wearer's chin (in Kuzma's case, everything below the nose). The scarf component also extends down the back, resulting in puffer-style wings on the outerwear.

It's almost like if the Michelin Man went full Rick mode.

Kuzma's ensemble is definitely another one for his book of bold fashion choices — next to his outrageous Raf Simons sweater, which was recently commemorated as a bobblehead.

The player's style is only sometimes wild, however. There's been plenty of solid looks like his recent Armani trench ensemble and Jordan-esque 90s swagger, matched with frequent cameos from his Birkins.

Kuzma also got off a couple Rick fits before, from tasteful layers to, erm, skin-tight leather tops. So, this isn't his first time in Rick land, where pieces are known to get a little weird (and horny).

The internet naturally had its WTF reactions to the Wizards forward's floaty-look coat. Indeed, being bundled up was an understatement for Kuzma's ensemble. But hey, it sure looked chill-proof for NY's brick weather (translation: it was beyond cold outside).