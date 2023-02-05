Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Oh Nothing, Just Another Wild Kyle Kuzma ‘Fit

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

When arriving to face the Brooklyn Nets in their hometown, Kyle Kuzma turned heads in yet another wild 'fit. Let's just say: he was more than prepared for NY's single-digit temperatures.

For his latest tunnel 'fit, Kuzma sported a full Rick Owens look, including the label's cargo trousers, beloved sneakers, and — for the grande finale — an insanely inflated knot-down jacket nearly engulfing his head.

The $2518 Rick Owens jacket includes a massive built-in scarf, meant to cover the wearer's chin (in Kuzma's case, everything below the nose). The scarf component also extends down the back, resulting in puffer-style wings on the outerwear.

It's almost like if the Michelin Man went full Rick mode.

Kuzma's ensemble is definitely another one for his book of bold fashion choices — next to his outrageous Raf Simons sweater, which was recently commemorated as a bobblehead.

The player's style is only sometimes wild, however. There's been plenty of solid looks like his recent Armani trench ensemble and Jordan-esque 90s swagger, matched with frequent cameos from his Birkins.

Kuzma also got off a couple Rick fits before, from tasteful layers to, erm, skin-tight leather tops. So, this isn't his first time in Rick land, where pieces are known to get a little weird (and horny).

The internet naturally had its WTF reactions to the Wizards forward's floaty-look coat. Indeed, being bundled up was an understatement for Kuzma's ensemble. But hey, it sure looked chill-proof for NY's brick weather (translation: it was beyond cold outside).

