Kylie Jenner Steps Out in the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1
Kylie Jenner is the latest in a long line of celebrities to get their hands on a pair of the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 early. Previously signed to adidas, Jenner began wearing grail-level Nike sneakers at the beginning of this year.
The Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 is yet to drop and is probably the most high-profile Nike sneaker she has worn so far. Other Nike sneakers Jenner has worn include the “What The” Nike SB Dunk Low and the Friends & Family colette x Nike Air Jordan 1. Jenner matched her Air Diors with a grey sweatsuit, channeling everyone’s quarantine lounge-wear mood.
Check out some of Jenner’s other Nike moments below. You can also shop some of her grail-wrothy Nike sneakers here.
Shop Kylie's Nike Sneakers
Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.
To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.