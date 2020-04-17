Kylie Jenner Steps Out in the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1

Kylie Jenner is the latest in a long line of celebrities to get their hands on a pair of the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 early. Previously signed to adidas, Jenner began wearing grail-level Nike sneakers at the beginning of this year.

The Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 is yet to drop and is probably the most high-profile Nike sneaker she has worn so far. Other Nike sneakers Jenner has worn include the “What The” Nike SB Dunk Low and the Friends & Family colette x Nike Air Jordan 1. Jenner matched her Air Diors with a grey sweatsuit, channeling everyone’s quarantine lounge-wear mood.

Check out some of Jenner’s other Nike moments below. You can also shop some of her grail-wrothy Nike sneakers here.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

