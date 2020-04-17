Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kylie Jenner Steps Out in the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1

Written by Fabian Gorsler

Kylie Jenner is the latest in a long line of celebrities to get their hands on a pair of the Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 early. Previously signed to adidas, Jenner began wearing grail-level Nike sneakers at the beginning of this year.

The Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1 is yet to drop and is probably the most high-profile Nike sneaker she has worn so far. Other Nike sneakers Jenner has worn include the “What The” Nike SB Dunk Low and the Friends & Family colette x Nike Air Jordan 1. Jenner matched her Air Diors with a grey sweatsuit, channeling everyone’s quarantine lounge-wear mood.

Check out some of Jenner’s other Nike moments below. You can also shop some of her grail-wrothy Nike sneakers here.

Shop Kylie's Nike Sneakers

Dior x Nike
Jordan 1 Retro High
$7768
Stüssy x Nike SB
Dunk Low Cherry
$7768
Nike SB x Travis Scott
Dunk Low PRM QS
$1925
Nike SB
Dunk Low What The Dunk
$7768
Off-White™ x Nike
Jordan 5 Retro
$7768
Nike x Travis Scott
Air Force 1 Low
$7768
Nike SB
Dunk High MF Doom
$7768
Nike x Colette
Air Jordan 1 Retro High F
$7768

