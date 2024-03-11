Sign up to never miss a drop
Kylie Jenner Is as Iconic as Sam Edelman (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Arianna Shooshani

Sam Edelman kicks off its 20th anniversary with a bang with the one and only Kylie Jenner as the face of their latest campaign. 

Fittingly so, as after 20 years in the game an icon like Sam Edelman could only be adequately represented by someone of Jenner’s caliber, an icon in her own right. A well-known tastemaker, Jenner does not often appear in campaigns outside her own brand – most recently she dropped her first fragrance and continues her foray into fashion with Khy, alongside her make-up and skincare brands – which speaks to Sam Edelman’s legendary status. 

In an exclusive interview with Highsnobiety, Jenner describes them best: “Timeless.”

The campaign, a black and white exploration into Sam Edelman’s classic style, fuses with Jenner’s modern, boundary-pushing taste and bridges the gap between recognizing the power of the past and looking forward to what's to come. Jenner is the perfect representative for this task. 

“I was very involved in the creative and direction for the shoot along with the team,” Jenner told Highsnobiety. “The entire campaign was shot in a studio interior with stark, elegant minimalism.” 

Elegant minimalism, as Jenner refers to it, shines through the campaign. It feels like we’re seeing Jenner like we haven’t seen her before: hair cropped, styling stripped back, but confident as ever. 

"This campaign epitomized that fashion is more than just something to wear, it is a source of power. I loved the way each pair fit me flawlessly and instilled a sense of confidence and beauty,” says Jenner. 

While you can’t help but watch her, the campaign also clearly showcases the footwear Sam Edelman has been making so well for 20 years now. A combination of classic styles and current trends– pumps, slingbacks, ballet flats, oh me, oh my! 

A diversity of shoe choice is not something Sam Edelman jokes around about – and neither does Jenner.  

“Shoe choice for me is personal. It goes along with the mood I’m in.”

But selecting a silhouette is more than a mood you might be in – it’s an embodiment of it, it’s a showcase of personal style and the self. 

“If I were a shoe, I'd be a black patent pump,” she says. “Something powerful. Something that exudes confidence and sophistication, while still being sexy and youthful.”

