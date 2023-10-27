Sign up to never miss a drop
What Is KHY, Kylie Jenner's Affordable Luxury Brand?

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

What's the next step after it girl? Designer girl, I suppose, because Kylie Jenner is making the move. Having established herself as certifiably "cool," Kylie is launching KHY, her own fashion brand.

Promising to blend "high fashion with everyday style," KHY is Kylie's debut clothing line will, according to a press release, draw inspiration from her own personal clothing collection, which is assuredly enormous. However, KHY is operating at a much lower price point than the stuff that Kylie indulges in. Much lower.

KHY's inaugural 13-piece collection comprises everything from base layer essentials to faux leather layers in sizes that range from XXS to 4X and prices from $48 to $198. Clearly, Phoebe Philo's eponymous brand need not worry.

"Designed in collaboration with" Namilia, a Berlin-based label that specializes in party-focused, leather goods, KHY's debut collection was initially teased on October 24 before its reveal on October 25. Ahead of the November 1 launch, the KHY website simply continues to encourage users to "sign up for access."

Self-described as a "disruptor" in the fashion space — what good fashion start-up considers itself anything else? — KHY promises concise semi-seasonal capsules with low, borderline fast fashion prices.

Oh, and the name? "KHY cleverly plays on Kylie’s nickname, ‘Ky,’ with an ‘h’ to symbolize destiny, good fortune, and spirituality." You know, as the letter "h" often symbolizes! Or whatever.

Headquartered in Culver City — same building as a hip bowl restaurant, actually — KHY's parent company, K Brand, Inc., doesn't currently have any trademark filings for clothing, at least as far as what's searchable on the American Patent and Trademark Office's website. K Brand, Inc. does, however, have a its own TikTok account with just over 1,000 followers.

Kylie is following the well-trodden path established by her sisters here, as KHY is clearly aiming to offer approachable products in the line of, again, Kim's approachable SKIMS brand.

It's interesting that the Kardashian-Jenner brands haven't yet dug into the truly "premium" product realm, if you don't count Kim's expensive SKKN imprint. Kylie would probably be the best-positioned Jenner to tackle this market.

"We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price," Kylie said in the KHY press release. "I wanted to make KHY a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

Here, Kylie both underscores the mid-tier aspirations of her new brand and hints at future plans, as KHY will presumably continue partnering with third-party companies to create product, making it less of a standalone clothing company and more of a rotating, limited-edition designer showcase.

Kylie might've overplayed her hand, though.

Stylist and PRODUCTS LTD. designer Betsy Johnson almost immediately came out strong against KHY, claiming that Kylie had seen PRODUCTS' visual language in early 2023, right around the time that Kylie's K Brand, Inc. filed its KHY trademarks.

The implication, of course, is that Kylie borrowed Johnson's signature design cues — big leather outerwear, slinky gloves — for what is essentially one step above a fast fashion brand.

"The similarities are more in the business model and brand language, not the designs themselves," a representative for Johnson's PRODUCTS brand told Highsnobiety on October 26.

Anyways, being a Jenner, Kylie is already thoroughly commodified through her Kylie Cosmetics line and various other brand partnerships but KHY marks Kylie's first stab at some sort of wearables.

The timing is right: with Kylie generating all that goodwill from her big-time red carpet appearances and fashion-forward campaigns, there's never been a better moment for her to capitalize off her good name. Shame it might've taken another designer's name to get there, too.

This article was first published on October 24 and updated on October 25.

