Only Kylie Can Keep Getting Away With It

in CultureWords By Karen Fratti

Kylie Jenner is currently doing too much. Or is she? The 26-year-old mogul and mom released a perfume and canned vodka soda brand within the span of a single week in early March, all while rolling out launches for Kylie Cosmetics and affordable clothing brand Khy. 

Like I said, it’s a lot! And while we as a society are often the victims of KarJenner overload, for some reason, Kylie fatigue feels... non-existant?

Kylie herself is a brand, right? If any other brand in the world were to make three major announcements or drops — clothing, perfume, liquor — a good marketing advisor might tell them to space them out in the name of not overloading the public people interested.

No matter what, there is too much of a good thing. Except in Kylie's case, really.

Is it that her fans will never, ever tire of the youngest in Kris Jenner’s brood? Or is it that the demographics for her products are just different enough? Or are we simply inured to those famous faces?

Are the people shopping Khy also lining up for her fragrance or are they even aware that Kylie’s behind the collection of faux leather apparel that keeps popping up in their Instagram ads? 

The risk of oversaturation just seems non-existant. 

Scent-heads are scent-heads, and Kylie’s debut fragrance, Cosmic, is reportedly a sophisticated warm floral scent in a very pretty bottle (which is what really matters) so it has more legs than if it was merely a gimmicky one-off.

And a canned vodka soda doesn’t even need Kylie’s name to sell, hence why every celebrity and their famous sister — cough, Kendall, cough — has their own alcohol brand..

Kylie just knows how to give people what they want, which in her case is fancy scents, easily sippable drinks, affordable clothes, and colorful lip kits.

The rest is just business. Good business, too.

Jenner is reportedly worth almost $700 million as of 2023, so she knows what she's doing. Surely, it's not a coincidence that all this Kylie action is happening simultaneously. It really feels like momager Kris Jenner keeps a big calendar of her famous daughters' ongoing projects and denominates a window to each offspring.

One week it's all Kim, all the time. Then it's Kylie season. Sounds a little crazy but would explain why we see sudden spikes in specific Kardashian activity. Surely, after this, it'll be quiet on the Kylie front for a spell.

After all, nothing this family does is an accident.

