The Best Labor Day Discounts Happening Today

As a holiday dedicated to the workforce of the United States, what better time than Labor Day to spend a bit of money on yourself — you’ve literally earned it. Luckily, there’s a bunch of our favorite retailers who agree that it’s a weekend worth a treat, and they’re helping out with some Labor Day discounts.

We always welcome a discount, but there’s no beating a discount that comes at the turn of the season. These Labor Day deals arrive just in time for you to redesign your wardrobe for fall. Whether you’re just filling some gaps, or looking for some fall-time protagonists, get the job done with the help of Luisaviaroma, Slam Jam, Thousand Fell, and more.

Shop the best Labor Day discounts below.

Thousand Fell

What's the deal? 25 percent off with code 'SUMMER25'

MATCHES

What's the deal? 20 percent off with code 'LABORDAY20'

Luisaviaroma

What's the deal? 20 percent off with code 'LVR20'

Slam Jam

What's the deal? Up to 60 percent off

adidas

What's the deal? 55 percent off with code 'SEPTEMBER'

Nike

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off

Mr. Porter

What's the deal? 20 percent off selected items

