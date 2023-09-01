Sign up to never miss a drop
The Best Labor Day Discounts Happening Today

Words By Alek Rose

As a holiday dedicated to the workforce of the United States, what better time than Labor Day to spend a bit of money on yourself — you’ve literally earned it. Luckily, there’s a bunch of our favorite retailers who agree that it’s a weekend worth a treat, and they’re helping out with some Labor Day discounts.

We always welcome a discount, but there’s no beating a discount that comes at the turn of the season. These Labor Day deals arrive just in time for you to redesign your wardrobe for fall. Whether you’re just filling some gaps, or looking for some fall-time protagonists, get the job done with the help of Luisaviaroma, Slam Jam, Thousand Fell, and more.

Shop the best Labor Day discounts below.

Thousand Fell

Shop the Thousand Fell sale

What's the deal? 25 percent off with code 'SUMMER25'

MATCHES

Shop the MATCHES sale

What's the deal? 20 percent off with code 'LABORDAY20'

Luisaviaroma

Shop the Luisaviaroma sale

What's the deal? 20 percent off with code 'LVR20'

Slam Jam

Shop the Slam Jam sale

What's the deal? Up to 60 percent off

adidas

Shop the adidas sale

What's the deal? 55 percent off with code 'SEPTEMBER'

Nike

Shop the Nike sale

What's the deal? Up to 50 percent off

Mr. Porter

Shop the Mr. Porter sale

What's the deal? 20 percent off selected items

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

  • Image on Highsnobiety
