Lacoste Turned the Greatest Video Game of All Time Into Clothing

Brand: Lacoste x Minecraft

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Lacoste's website

Editor's Notes: I totally understand if you're tired of hearing about fashion and gaming crossovers, but hear me out — Lacoste's Minecraft collab is different.

The French apparel brand, known for its crocodile-stamped tennis shirts, dabbled in a different kind of sport: sandbox gaming.

Suited for the court or an esports lounge, the collection applies Minecraft's many iconic visuals to tees, hoodies, and other relaxed separates. Examples: a polo printed with an 8-bit version of Lacoste's crocodile logo, pants covered in Minecraft Creepers.

The duo extended the collaboration to the metaverse, too. Available for Minecraft players to download, Croco Island is a special Lacoste-branded world filled with tennis-themed mini-games.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, Minecraft is ripe for the picking when it comes to fashion team-ups. In fact, the title previously worked with UNIQLO and AAPE on capsule collections.

But Minecraft x Lactoste stands apart for its wide range of SKUs (women's, men's and childrenswear included) and its unexpected in-game release.

GG!