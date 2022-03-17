Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Lacoste Turned the Greatest Video Game of All Time Into Clothing

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture
Lacoste
Brand: Lacoste x Minecraft

Season: Spring/Summer 2022

Buy: Online at Lacoste's website

Editor's Notes: I totally understand if you're tired of hearing about fashion and gaming crossovers, but hear me out — Lacoste's Minecraft collab is different.

The French apparel brand, known for its crocodile-stamped tennis shirts, dabbled in a different kind of sport: sandbox gaming.

Lacoste
Suited for the court or an esports lounge, the collection applies Minecraft's many iconic visuals to tees, hoodies, and other relaxed separates. Examples: a polo printed with an 8-bit version of Lacoste's crocodile logo, pants covered in Minecraft Creepers.

The duo extended the collaboration to the metaverse, too. Available for Minecraft players to download, Croco Island is a special Lacoste-branded world filled with tennis-themed mini-games.

Lacoste
Widely regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, Minecraft is ripe for the picking when it comes to fashion team-ups. In fact, the title previously worked with UNIQLO and AAPE on capsule collections.

But Minecraft x Lactoste stands apart for its wide range of SKUs (women's, men's and childrenswear included) and its unexpected in-game release.

GG!

