Lady White Co. & NEPENTHES: a Meeting of Made-in-America

NEPENTHES is one of New York's best-kept retail secrets, partially by its own device. The NY-based outlet of the Japanese brand family is located in the Garment District, not a terribly scenic part of the city, but one fitting for a company so fascinated by American-made craft.

Nearly everything produced by the first American NEPENTHES brand, Engineered Garments, is produced locally, in and around New York.

Likewise, Lady White Co. believes in the power of domestic craft. Everything the Californian company produces is patterned, sampled, and produced within a couple minutes' drive from its headquarters, made of fabric sourced from American mills.

So, it's appropriate that come May 26, the twain shall meet.

Lady White Co. is popping up in NEPENTHES NY for a short spell with a selection of its signature no-nonsense, all-purpose American-made sportswear, plus some exclusive bits.

Specifically, we're talking about a limited edition run of its Clark Pocket T-shirt, previously discontinued. For its stay at NEPENTHES NY, Lady White Co has revived the shirt (just in time for summer, may I add) in a slightly roomier cut and with NEPENTHES co-branding to mark the occasion.

"We are honored to collaborate with Nepenthes NY and astonished by their long-time devotion to Made in USA clothing," Lady White said in a statement.

"It's been 25 years since they first opened their doors and we are humbled to have produced a small collection for them. Our co-branded LW-C x NEPENTHES NY products were made in-house, cut and sewn by our lead sample maker and dyed locally in Los Angeles, California."

Because that's what it's all about: locally, ethically-made clothing free from corner-cutting and trend. If you can appreciate that, you'll know that it's worth making the trek out Garment District.