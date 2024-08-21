The Leah Kateb Effect Goes Way Beyond 'Love Island USA'

I've got a text: Leah Kateb is the most stylish islander to enter the Love Island USA villa.

Now, there are quite a few reasons to go on Love Island USA. Sweet selling points include a paid stay in a luxury Fijian villa, a hefty cash prize, and the possibility of meeting the love of your life.

But becoming a fashion icon and gaining millions of followers ready to hang on to your every recommendation? Well, that's a dream scenario even the most skilled producers couldn't orchestrate.

Such is the lived reality for Leah Kateb, the Love Island USA season six runner-up, which concluded in August.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Kateb, who was involved in one of the most iconic (toxic) love triangles in the villa, left the show thinking she would be hated by fans or, worse, had embarrassed her entire family.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Instead, Kateb was shocked to discover the exact opposite — contestants don't have access to their phones for the duration of the show — not only was she was a fan favorite, but she had gained millions of followers in just three months.

The secret? She had chaotic energy, she had the quippy one-liners but, more than anything, Kateb had the killer wardrobe to take her star power to the next level.

Like, the girl was finding love and cursing people out in vintage Roberto Cavalli like it was nothing.

From Jean Paul Gaultier dresses to Bottega Veneta mules, Kateb's wardrobe was almost as enticing as the romantic drama that filled the villa. Almost!

Fans definitely took notice of her sartorial prowess, dubbing her a "high fashion girlie" with quickness. And as they should!

I mean, do you know how hard it is to make a style statement on a show where you spend 90 percent of your time in a bathing suit?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But it wasn't just the big names Kateb was wearing or even the archival allure of some of her clothes. It was how she stylistically finessed the pieces that made the classic garbs look refreshingly current.

For instance, a Cavalli mami through and through, Kateb donned numerous Roberto Cavalli pieces on the show, like the silk printed blouse she wore in episode two that swiftly sold out on secondhand site The RealReal.

Kateb also clearly understands the importance of a good tailor because the fits were fitting in every sense of the word.

Secondhand designer shopping has been growing in popularity with younger shoppers for a while now, and 25-year-old Kateb is herself a sign of that. However, her savvy vintage picks have inspired a whole new crop of aspiring Cavalli collectors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

So beyond selling out LUSH's aromatic soaps and L'Occitane's sudsy body oils (even Kateb's shower routine is taking over TikTok), Kateb's stylistic taste swaying the resell market. This is the Leah Kateb effect in action and it's so powerful that it landed her a deal with United Talent Agency.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The exact clothes Kateb wore on Love Island USA are long since sold out and some sellers seem to be jacking up prices as a result of Kateb's influence.

For example, the Roberto Cavalli halter neck dress she wore during the infamous Casa Amour recoupling is being flipped to the tune of $11,500, quite the markup from the $600 pricetag the dress previously commanded.

Kateb's wardrobe is so good, it took two Katebs to put it together.

In a TikTok addressing all of the love she's gotten for her expertly curated wardrobe, Kateb credited her older sister with helping her find the best vintage garbs. What's better than one stylish sister? Two!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A lot can be argued about the highs and lows of the season, but debating Leah's drip? Spare me!