Anime Dreams are Made of Lee & Dragon Ball Z

If you're yet to indulge in the world of Dragon Ball Z, there's no time like the present. A beloved anime the world over, the Saiyan-filled universe has entertained several generations. As it nears its 40th anniversary, its infiltration into reality is steadily enriched, now with the help of Lee.

In recent years, Dragon Ball, more specifically Dragon Ball Z, has been finding its footing amongst other renowned animes like Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Naruto within the fashion and sneakers mainstream.

A slow but steady infiltration, these beloved, iconic shows' appearances within capsule collections and sneaker line-ups have seised to feel surprising; now, feeling somewhat refreshing as we anticipate new interactions and experiences.

For Dragon Ball Z specifically, it's been welcomed into the worlds of BAPE, CASETiFY, and Swatch, with some less than satisfactory sneaker collections from both FILA and adidas – fortunately, sneaker customizers have been the franchises saving grace.

Now, instant transmission lands the usual suspects of Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, Piccolo, and co, in the world of Lee Jeans.

A concise capsule, the collection includes fun renditions of iconic characters through a selection of Spring/Summer essentials, such as denim shorts, short sleeve graphic tees, a short sleeve Fat Buu polo shirt, and the undisputed stand-out of the drop, an all-over print resort shirt featuring the iconic Kame House.

Lee Jeans

While several of the t-shirt styles are gender locked, the available options are fun nods to the series without going off the deep end – although that resort shirt is a serious summer statement banger.

The full Lee x Dragon Ball Z capsule collection is available to shop online now.