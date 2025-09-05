Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Literally Picture-Perfect German Eyewear Engineering

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Brilliant German engineering recognizes brilliant German engineering. That’s a brief summary of MYKITA x Leica. 

MYKITA, the eyewear specialist whose every pair of frames is crafted by a Berlin artisan, has released a new collaboration with 156-year-old camera maker Leica. 

Naturally, MYKITA provides the frames and Leica the lenses. 

The ML16 is a new pair of navigator-style sunglasses fitted with MYKITA’s award-winning, 3D-printed MYLON material and organic lenses specially made for this collaboration.

Mykita
The lightweight 1.6 index lenses are individually ground, polished, and quality-tested by an in-house Leica optician in a process normally reserved for prescription lenses. The Leica seal of approval comes in the form of a small L logo in the top left corner.

Mykita
The new MYKITA x Leica prescription glasses, titled ML17, have more of an aviator-style shape but keep to the same recipe of handmade MYKITA frames with specialist Leica lenses.

“With so many parallels between our companies — two German manufacturers with shared ideals and design principles — there was no question that the brands work together,” MYKITA’s founder, Moritz Krueger, told Highsnobiety before the launch of its collection with RIMOWA, another giant of German design. “It was incredibly exciting to have access to the modern production facilities of Leica Eyecare and be able to create sunglasses where the manufacturing integrity of the lenses matches that of the frame.”

This new eyewear duo extends a partnership that’s been running for half a decade, arriving online alongside a wide range of Leica-lensed glasses already available. However, it also debuts hot on the heels of another all-German, precision-built collaboration from MYKITA.

Earlier this year, the Berlin-based brand played a similar trick with Rimowa, fusing the suitcase-maker's trademark aluminum with MYKITA’s Mylon.

MYKITA is making the most of its local industry titans.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
