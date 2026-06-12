Nike’s Most Classic Sneaker Has a Very Bright Future with Vibram

The future looks quite bright for Nike's Vibram-soled Air Force 1, especially when it's outfitted in the famously bold "Volt" colorway.

Nike isn't done with its Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram sneakers just yet. The sportswear brand has now added a "Volt" option to the lineup, resulting in hands-down the most standout pair yet.

The familiar neon green color takes over the ripstop-level uppers and the insoles. At the same time, Nike blacks out the rest of the shoe, including the toughened Air-stamped soles featuring Vibram rubber.

"Volt" has long produced these super-vivid versions of Nike's most classic sneakers. Some efforts were so bold that they went full-on "tennis ball" mode.

Nike

For the Air Force 1 Vibram, it's almost like the iconic model put on a safety vest. I mean, it already has the same sole units as found in work boots and other technical gear. It might as well go for the full look. And it did.

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Nike released the Vibram Air Force 1 sneakers earlier this year, offering the ruggedized model in three colorways, including "Pencil Point" and "Silt Red," which was honestly more pink than anything.

Later on, the sportswear giant cooked up an additional "Bomber Grey" version, confirming more Vibram Forces were on the way. Now, it's brightening up the collection with "Volt."

Speaking of which, the neon-colored Air Force 1 Vibram sneakers are expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website for the usual $140.

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