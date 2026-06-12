Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Most Classic Sneaker Has a Very Bright Future with Vibram

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The future looks quite bright for Nike's Vibram-soled Air Force 1, especially when it's outfitted in the famously bold "Volt" colorway.

Nike isn't done with its Air Force 1 '07 LX Vibram sneakers just yet. The sportswear brand has now added a "Volt" option to the lineup, resulting in hands-down the most standout pair yet.

Shop Nike

The familiar neon green color takes over the ripstop-level uppers and the insoles. At the same time, Nike blacks out the rest of the shoe, including the toughened Air-stamped soles featuring Vibram rubber.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Volt" has long produced these super-vivid versions of Nike's most classic sneakers. Some efforts were so bold that they went full-on "tennis ball" mode.

For the Air Force 1 Vibram, it's almost like the iconic model put on a safety vest. I mean, it already has the same sole units as found in work boots and other technical gear. It might as well go for the full look. And it did.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike released the Vibram Air Force 1 sneakers earlier this year, offering the ruggedized model in three colorways, including "Pencil Point" and "Silt Red," which was honestly more pink than anything.

Later on, the sportswear giant cooked up an additional "Bomber Grey" version, confirming more Vibram Forces were on the way. Now, it's brightening up the collection with "Volt."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Speaking of which, the neon-colored Air Force 1 Vibram sneakers are expected to drop sometime this year on Nike's website for the usual $140.

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike and Palace Prove London Still Runs the Sneaker Game
  • Nike Masters the Gray Area With a Faded Dark Denim Classic
  • Nike's Dark & Dashing AF1 Is a Straight-up Dog
  • Nike Just Dragged a Football Legend Out of the Vault & Onto the Pitch
  • There’s Nothing "Mid" About This Chocolatey Stallion
What To Read Next
  • New Balance’s Soft Pink Dad Shoe Is a Surprising Thirst-Quencher
  • When "Vintage" Carhartt WIP Looks as Good as Vintage Carhartt
  • The UGG-ification of adidas’ Luxe Samba Slippers
  • Nike’s Reborn Dadcore Runner Comes for the Vomero’s Crown
  • This One Sneaker Made Me Learn to Love On
  • Nike’s 7-Eleven Air Max Is a 24/7 Textural Treat
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now