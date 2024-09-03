Diptyque Launches Ultra-Exclusive Fragrance Line — And New Bottles to Match

How do you capture the scent of something that, well, doesn't smell much like anything? It's a question central to Les Essences de Diptyque, a new collection from the famed fragrance brand inspired by natural materials — including coral, mother of pearl, and crystals — that are nearly imperceptible to the human nose.

Les Essences de Diptyque launches today with five fragrances: Corail Oscuro (which draws from Venice's marine life), Lunamaris (mother of pearl), Bois Corsé (the texture of tree bark), Lilyphéa (water lilies), and Rose Roche (desert rose, a type of crystal).

The scents price at $330, about $100 more than Diptyque's mainline fragrances. There's another difference — they come in redesigned bottles etched with illustrations by Irish artist Nigel Peake.

Diptyque isn't the first brand to augment its pre-existing fragrance collection with higher-end options. In July, Valentino launched "Anatomy of Dreams," a collection of what it calls "haute couture" perfumes. Later that month, Rabanne unveiled "La Collection Rabanne," a line of similarly premium scents.

As interest in fragrance surges, it seems brands are looking to move upmarket. According to a Valentino spokesperson, "the number-one driver of Gen Z is to feel unique." Exclusive sub-collections with artisanal storytelling and higher price points give buyers a way to differentiate themselves from the crowd.

Indeed, Les Essences de Diptyque is already catching on. On Twitter and TikTok, customers are fawning over the brand's new bottle design, as well as Lilyphéa — a green, vanilla scent that has emerged as the collection's standout.