Levi's Delicious Denim Jordan Sneakers Are Pure Jean-ius

One word to describe Levi's x Air Jordan 3 collaboration? Jean-ius.

It's one thing to release a denim sneaker. But it's another to get the world's most famous denim brand to create its own Jordan "jeakers."

Levi's didn't just make one single Jordan 3 sneaker. The brand put three stylish spins on the signature basketball shoe.

Aside from the idea of having Levi's jeans for your feet, the even cooler thing about the collaboration is that each pair is different.

The "Indigo" Levi's x Air Jordan 3s are naturally the most denim-iest of them all, boasting mostly washed material throughout the upper, plus small hints of matte and perforated black leather.

Meanwhile, the "Black" Jordan 3s are sort of a flip to the previous design, featuring instead primarily leather and sprinkles of crisp denim.

And the "Sail" is easily the wildest of the bunch, offering cream-colored denim, breezy leather, and pony hair touches (yes, fur!). All these textures on a sneaker sound crazy, for sure, but it actually creates a pretty nice pair of sneakers. Plus, it's for good reason: it celebrates the Year of the Horse in relation to the Chinese New Year.

Levi's has released full-denim Jordan 4s and Air Max 95 sneakers in the past, and they were great. But previous efforts didn't make it to the Super Bowl or earn Spike Lee's stamp of approval. Not to mention, LA is expected to get their own exclusive AJ3 colorway for All-Star Weekend.

Even the rollout is quite jean-ius.

The time has finally come for the newest Levi's x Jordan collab. The collection, which includes apparel and the red-tabbed sneakers, is scheduled to release on February 21 on Nike's SNKRS app, with the AJ3s retailing for $230.

