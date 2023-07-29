Levi's & Studio Ghibli's 'Princess Mononoke' Collab Is Forest Magic

Following in the footsteps of fashionable labels like LOEWE, PORTER, and UNIQLO, Levi's is teaming up with Studio Ghibli to pay homage to one of the Japanese animation studios' beloved films. This time, Princess Mononoke is getting the expansive, colorful collaboration it deserves.

According to Levi's press release, the Levi’s x Princess Mononoke collection is directly inspired by the hand-painted backgrounds that inform director Hayao Miyazaki's gorgeous animated film, a touch that remains something of a Studio Ghibli signature.

In the Levi's collection itself, lush depictions of Princess Mononoke's native forest are printed on denim trucker jackets, 501 jeans, bucket hats, and bags, while the mighty Forest Spirit — accompanied by Kodama, of course — graces overalls and a collarless kimono-style coat.

Of course, the collaboration offers plenty of wearable nods to Princess Mononoke's human characters: Prince Ashitaka and Princess Mononoke herself — sometimes wearing her iconic red mask — are printed on T-shirts, hoodies, and other wardrobe staples.

Considering that the all-over-printed Levi's denim pieces, the more casual bits offer a comparably wearable Princess Mononoke experience and recall the other fashion-related Studio Ghibli collaborations.

No one's gonna complain about what is essentially extra tasteful Ghibli merch, that's for sure.

1 / 30 Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's Levi's

Though it was Studio Ghibli's 10th film, 1997's Princess Mononoke was perhaps Ghibli's first huge international smash, raking in over $160 million worldwide on a $23.5 million budget.

That impressive figure remained untouched until director Miyazaki's Spirited Away smashed records four years later. Disney purchased the international rights for that movie, which eventually claimed nearly $400m internationally and set a new high-water mark for filmic animation.

Previous Ghibli classics, including Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and My Neighbor Totoro, were still profitable but hardly to the degree of Princess Mononoke or Spirited Away.

“Over 25 years after its release, Princess Mononoke continues to resonate deeply with audiences across the globe as an animated icon,” said Karyn Hillman, Chief Product Officer at Levi Strauss & Co, in a statement. “It was a joy to collaborate with Studio Ghibli and create such a beautiful collection that pays tribute to this compelling, artistic masterpiece.”

Levi's Red Tab members get first access to the Princess Mononoke collaboration on August 8 — we recommend signing up on Levi's website to get first dibs. For everyone else, the Levi’s x Princess Mononoke capsule drops August 10 online and at select Levi's stores.

Given the lightening speed at which Studio Ghibli's previous fashion projects have sold out (looking at you, Loewe x Spirited Away), you're gonna wanna move quick to get your hands on Levi's Princess Mononoke-themed goods.

May the Forest Spirit be with you!