Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Every Item From LOEWE's 'Howl's Moving Castle' Collab

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style
LOEWE / Juergen Teller
1 / 8

We've got bittersweet news. Sweet: LOEWE has a new Studio Ghibli collaboration in the works, a collection inspired by Howl's Moving Castle. Bitter: It'll be the Spanish brand's final team-up with the Japanese animation studio.

LOEWE, whose Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro collections were unequivocal hits, will close the book on its Studio Ghibli chapter with a range of accessories and clothing drawing from 2004's Howl's Moving Castle, the award-winning animated film written and directed by Ghibli boss Hayao Miyazaki (reportedly, Howl's is Miyazaki's favorite Ghibli film).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
View external content

LOEWE x Howl's Moving Castle will release in-store and online on February 2. On February 1, Selfridge's Corner Shop will host a special in-store event where shoppers can snag the range one day early. Not in London? Register for early access at LOEWE's website — recommended, given how quickly LOEWE x Spirited Away sold out.

Loewe
1 / 69

Seriously, don't expect to cop anything from the collection without a struggle. When LOEWE's Spirited Away collab released in January 2022, frantic fans crashed the brand's website, making it nearly impossible to secure a No Face wallet or Chihiro handbag. Items from the collection later surfaced on resale websites for ultra-inflated figures.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

One week after announcing Howl's x LOEWE, the brand has unveiled a campaign (featuring a guest appearance by Taylor Russell!) giving eager shoppers a closer look at collection. Fear not: Howl's favorites including Calcifer, The Witch of the Waste, and Heen all make an appearance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While we mourn the conclusion of LOEWE x Studio Ghibli (a Kiki's Delivery Service collection would've slapped!), an old adage comes to mind: Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
ROAShiny Down Jacket Brown
$1,130.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
TrussardiStonewashed Greyhound Sweatpants Black
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Ugg x Shayne OliverMini Boot Black
$295.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • Proenza Schouler at LOEWE Is Not a Question of Talent, It’s One of Time
  • Loewe's Golden Bike Is for Everyone
  • Luxury Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where To Buy Them
  • Flattening a Signature LOEWE Sneaker to Pirouette Perfection
What To Read Next
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • Nike's Premium Swooshless Jordan Sneaker Is Pure Quiet Luxury
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now