Nike's Insane "Football" Dunks Are a Touchdown-Worthy Skate Shoe

Nike's dropping a skate shoe that looks like a...football? Correct.

The "football" Dunks are actually a collaboration between Limosine Skateboards and Nike SB. So, you can thank both minds for this strangely intriguing mashup.

It's literally a classic Nike Dunk covered in familiar brown pebbled leather, which ultimately makes the sneaker look like a football in Nike skate shoe form. The tongue even mimics the ball's traditional stitching.

So, touchdown or kickflip? The answer is yes. It's a meeting of two opposite sports worlds, that's for sure. But it's something for football fans and skaters alike to enjoy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The football-inspired Dunks were initially expected to drop sometime during the summer. But judging by these new official images, it looks like they'll now arrive just in time for football season. Go sports!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike has dished out all sorts of Dunks, from matcha-themed versions to coveted "Lobster" iterations. The brand even has stylish pairs made with Harris Tweed.

But football Dunks? That's a new one for the skate crew.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty