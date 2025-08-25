Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Insane "Football" Dunks Are a Touchdown-Worthy Skate Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's dropping a skate shoe that looks like a...football? Correct.

The "football" Dunks are actually a collaboration between Limosine Skateboards and Nike SB. So, you can thank both minds for this strangely intriguing mashup.

Shop Nike

It's literally a classic Nike Dunk covered in familiar brown pebbled leather, which ultimately makes the sneaker look like a football in Nike skate shoe form. The tongue even mimics the ball's traditional stitching.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So, touchdown or kickflip? The answer is yes. It's a meeting of two opposite sports worlds, that's for sure. But it's something for football fans and skaters alike to enjoy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The football-inspired Dunks were initially expected to drop sometime during the summer. But judging by these new official images, it looks like they'll now arrive just in time for football season. Go sports!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike has dished out all sorts of Dunks, from matcha-themed versions to coveted "Lobster" iterations. The brand even has stylish pairs made with Harris Tweed.

But football Dunks? That's a new one for the skate crew.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Cool-ification of Nike's Most Artful Skate Shoe
  • Nike’s Runner-ish Skate Shoe Has Never Looked Better
  • Behold, Nike's Beautifully Beastly Dunk Shoe
  • In "Sequoia," Nike's Plush Suede Dunk Is Almost Too Nice for Skating
  • Nike's Air Max Skate Shoe Already Went Silver, Now It's Going for Gold
What To Read Next
  • You Can't Spell "Valentino" Without (Most of) "Vans"
  • The Freshest Nike Dad Shoes in the Sea
  • “Milkshake,” Hair Flips, and Oversize Denim: Behind the Scenes of Gap’s Campaign with KATSEYE
  • Nike's Insane "Football" Dunks Are a Touchdown-Worthy Skate Shoe
  • Nike’s Newest State-Of-The-Art Super Shoes Are Weirdly Old-Fashioned
  • Harris Tweed Spun Its Own Couture-Coded Chanel Vans Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now