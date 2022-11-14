This Easter Egg in Lindsay Lohan’s Christmas Movie Was So Fetch

Lindsay Lohan is back, baby. For the first time in over a decade, the actress has returned to our screens to deliver a classic holiday film and remind us of her iconic filmography.

While starring in Netflix's Falling for Christmas, Lohan sung along to "Jingle Bell Rock," nodding to arguably her most famous role as Cady Heron in Mean Girls.

In the 2004 film, Lohan sang the holiday classic and performed an unforgettable dance number alongside cast mates Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried — a moment of which Ariana Grande also referenced in her "Thank U, Next" video.

When Lohan initially brought up the idea of a Mean Girls easter egg to producers, it involved a recreation of the 2004 film's entire dance scene as a post-credit blooper.

Thankfully, Lohan dismissed the concept and decided to let the classic dance sequence remain, well, a classic just for Mean Girls.

"I shouldn't have said it because it went straight to, 'Oh, let's recreate the Mean Girls talent show scene,'" Lohan stated on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I was like, 'Oh, no, no, you can't touch Mean Girls! Sorry, you can't do that."

Released on November 10, Falling for Christmas is your typical holiday film where a rich hotel heiress (Lohan) gets in an accident, losses her memory, and falls in love with the man who takes care of her.

It undoubtedly checks off all of the boxes for a Christmas movie starter pack: love, tragedy, and of course, a Christmas miracle.

This is not to say I didn't like the film. As a lover of Christmas films, even the cheesiest ones, I thoroughly enjoyed Falling for Christmas and thus, the grande return of Lohan to the big screen.

It's a bright time and certainly the right time to see our rom-com and coming-of-age icon back in action. Lohan's renaissance era is here and it's already looking so fetch, to say the least (for readers who've never seen Mean Girls, this is a good thing).